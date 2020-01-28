No Comments

Three GMC Models Make US News’ List of 16 Trucks with the Best Gas Mileage

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

The editors at U.S. News & World Report have identified the top 16 trucks with the best gas mileage, and three spots on the list belong to GMC models.

The GMC models in question and their engines are as follows:

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 – turbocharged four-cylinder engine

2020 GMC Canyon – turbodiesel engine

2020 GMC Canyon – four-cylinder engine

GMC Prioritizes Driving Comfort: With Interior updates in 2021 GMC Sierra

“Today’s engines are much more powerful and fuel-efficient than those of the past. While muscular, gas-guzzling V8 engines used to be the top performers, that’s not necessarily the case anymore,” said U.S. News & World Report writers Steven Loveday and Liana Madrid. “In fact, due to advanced technology and turbochargers, smaller engines that use less fuel can pack plenty of power.”

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 – turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Ranking third of the three GMC trucks on the list, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 boasts powerful, fuel-efficient performance when equipped with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is rated at 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque and earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 20 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

2020 GMC Canyon – turbodiesel engine

“Those searching for a 2020 GMC Canyon with plenty of torque and great fuel economy should choose the 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel powertrain,” said Loveday and Madrid. “When properly equipped, it offers one of the highest towing capacities in our compact pickup truck rankings, at 7,700 pounds.”

When powered by the available Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine, the 2020 Canyon earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 30 mpg on the highway and 20 mpg in the city.

2020 GMC Canyon – four-cylinder engine

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque and returns EPA-estimated ratings of 20 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Thinking About Buying a Truck? Here are three great reasons why

With several powertrain customizations, it’s easy to find the right fuel-efficient GMC truck for you.