Tim Fallon Named VP of Manufacturing at Nissan Canton Plant
The Nissan plant in Canton, Miss. recently welcomed a fresh new face to its leadership team. Tim Fallon was recently named the vice president of Manufacturing at the automaker’s plant in the Magnolia State. With over 20 years of experience with manufacturing and engineering, Fallon seems like a natural pick for the position. Here’s a look at what this new leader brings to the table.
Meet Tim Fallon
Fallon earned his bachelor’s degree from the Colorado School of Mines, then went on to earn and MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. He spent five years in various roles at other engineering firms, before spending the next 15 years at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, in Tennessee. At this bustling plant, he oversaw the production of some of the automaker’s most popular models, including the LEAF, Rogue, Pathfinder, Altima, and Maxima.
Over these 15 years, Fallon served in a variety of roles at the Smyrna plant, gaining insight into the inner workings of the factory. He’s served as the director of paint and plastics, the senior manager and director of body assembly, and prior to taking the role of vice president of Manufacturing, he was the director of trim and chassis assembly. Considering that the Smyrna plant produces 640,000 vehicles per year, Fallon no doubt had a hand in assuring the quality of many Nissan models on the road today.
Steve Marsh, the senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing at Nissan North America, Inc., had high praise for Fallon’s track record. “Tim has a strong background in manufacturing and engineering operations, and his focus on teamwork and leadership development makes him an excellent choice to lead the Canton plant,” Marsh explained in a press release.
All about the Canton plant
Fallon will join the Nissan plant in Canton, Miss., which has been running strong since 2003. The plant employs more than 5,000 hard-working Mississippians, who are proud to bring you the Altima, Frontier, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, TITAN, and TITAN XD models. The Canton plant produces upwards of 450,000 vehicles every year, so Fallon will have plenty to keep him busy at his new workplace in the Magnolia State.
