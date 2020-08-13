No Comments

Tips for Driving in Snow and Ice

Winter is coming…

Winter will be here before you know it, and when you’re dashing through the snow in your four-door sedan, the tires can lose traction, windshields can quickly become fogged, and the rear end of your car could go off on an adventure, all on its own. Driving in the winter can surely be frightful, which is why we’ve come up with these tips for driving in snow and ice that will make your snowy season much more delightful.

Make sure the tires are inflated properly

Cold weather can lead to lower pressure in your vehicle’s tires, making it unsafe to drive. Ensuring the tires are properly inflated will give you better control of the car and will increase traction on the slippery roads. You can typically find the appropriate PSI for your car’s tires in the driver’s side door jamb or in the owner’s manual. Don’t overinflate the tires, though, as that could be equally as dangerous as driving on underinflated tires.

Keep steering to a minimum

Like Goldilocks and the three bears, you have to find that perfect amount of steering when you’re driving during winter. Haphazard, quick steering can cause the tires to lose grip while not enough movement can cause you to lose control over the car completely. When you feel the car losing traction, don’t overcorrect — this will just make matters worse. Boyd Autobody & Glass suggests steering the wheel into the direction that the back tires are pointed. This isn’t a guaranteed fix to prevent you from crashing, but it could help if you find yourself in this stressful situation.

Watch out for black ice

Considered one of the biggest dangers on the road during winter weather, black ice is actually a clear, thin coating of ice on a black road. It can look as harmless as a small puddle or a stretch of wet road, but failure to realize you’re driving over it could be hazardous. If you do need to drive over black ice, it’s best to avoid stomping on the brakes, as this could cause the tires to lose traction on the slick road.

Keep the windshield clear

At the beginning of the winter season, you should switch out your car’s old windshield wipers for new ones and make sure that the windshield washer system is in working order, full of anti-icing fluid. This will ensure that your windshield will remain clear. If you’re in a hurry to de-fog the windshield on a chilly morning and have nerves of steel, roll down the windows to get the interior temperature to match the exterior. This quickens the pace of removing condensation and will allow you to safely drive to work.

If you follow these tips, your winter driving season should be a bit safer. Do you have any of your own tips for driving in snow and ice? Share them below!