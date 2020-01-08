No Comments

These Were Chevrolet’s 5 Bestselling Vehicles in 2019

The Silverado 1500 was Chevrolet’s bestselling vehicle in 2019

Photo: Chevrolet

After selling more than 2 million vehicles in 2018, Chevrolet fell just short of that mark in 2019. The GM brand sold a total of 1,958,925 units, down 3.8 percent from the previous year. Crossovers and trucks made up a huge proportion of those final numbers — more than 70 percent, in fact.

Now that we know Chevrolet’s final sales numbers for 2019, here’s a look at the brand’s five bestselling models for the year, along with the three models that demonstrated the most annual sales growth.

Chevrolet’s Bestselling 2019 Vehicles

1. The Silverado truck lineup: The Silverado is Chevrolet’s bestselling vehicle in more ways than one. Taken as a whole, all Silverado models (1500, HD, and chassis cab) combined to lead the way with 575,600 sales. By itself, the Silverado 1500 accounted for 438,686 sales — more than any other Chevrolet model. And coming in not far behind was the Silverado HD with 131,953 sales.

2. The Equinox compact SUV: For 2019, the Equinox was Chevrolet’s No. 2 bestseller, and it was also the brand’s leading SUV with 346,048 units sold.

3. The Traverse midsize SUV: The Traverse sold 147,122 models for the year to come in at No. 3 among Chevrolet vehicles.

4. The Malibu midsize sedan: Now that the Impala and Cruze have been discontinued, the Malibu remains as Chevrolet’s flagship car model. For 2019, it sold 131,917 units to rank No. 4 among the brand’s vehicles.

5. The Colorado midsize pickup: A bit smaller than its Silverado siblings, the Colorado truck sold 122,304 units in 2019, good for No. 5 among all Chevrolet vehicles.

The Equinox was second only to the Silverado 1500 in Chevrolet sales

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s Best 2019 Sales Gains

1. The Low Cab Forward (LCF) truck: Primarily sold for commercial fleet use, the LCF truck notched a 60 percent sales increase for the year with 4,495 units sold.

2. The Spark car: Chevrolet’s smallest car, the Spark hatchback grew its sales 32.5 percent in 2019, moving a total of 31,281 units.

3. The Trax subcompact SUV: One of Chevrolet’s hottest sellers, the Trax moved 116,816 units in 2019 — a gain of 29.9 percent over the previous year.

