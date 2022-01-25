No Comments

Top Camping Accessories for the GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

Photo: GMC

With off-road-oriented trim level options like the AT4 and AT4X, the GMC Sierra 1500 is an ideal companion for a wilderness weekend getaway. Here’s a look at a few accessories that are designed to make your next outdoor adventure more comfortable and less stressful.

Truck bed tents

There are a number of tailor-made truck bed tents for the GMC Sierra 1500. You can take advantage of its class-leading cargo bed volume with a tent that’s meant to turn the truck bed into a shelter. In addition to providing protection from the cold, wet, and rocky ground, truck bed tents tend to be easier to assemble than their conventional counterparts. There are even tent designs that offer two-room setups so you can have some privacy from your companions.

Cargo management

If you’re heading out for a weekend in the woods, odds are, you’re bringing along a lot of gear. Keep your supplies safe with a cargo net that stretches across the top of the truck bed. And if you need to carry more cargo — or just keep the truck bed clear for camping in — you pick up an external cargo carrier. A roof-mounted cargo carrier provides plenty of extra storage space, while a hitch-mounted cargo box is perfect for carrying recreational gear like fishing tackle and hiking boots.

Entertainment

When you’re hanging out in and around your truck, a portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for setting the mood while you’re grilling, swimming, fishing, or telling campfire stories.

And while you may be satisfied with stargazing or watching the local wildlife, if your little ones tend to get restless, consider an in-vehicle entertainment system. It comes complete with wireless headphones so their favorite shows, movies, or games don’t disrupt the ambiance of the woods. If that’s out of your budget, a seatback-mounted tablet holder can easily transform the backseat of your Sierra into a miniature theater.

