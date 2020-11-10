No Comments

Top Honors Go to FCA at Texas Truck Rodeo

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

It’s a three-peat win for the Ram 1500 as it takes home the top honor of “Truck of Texas” from the Texas Auto Writers Association along with the titles Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas (2021 Ram 1500 TRX), Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas (2021 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition), and Off-Road Pickup Truck of Texas (2021 Ram 1500 TRX).

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Photo: FCA

The members of TAWA had plenty of love to give to fellow 2021 FCA models, too. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat drove away with the SUV of Texas and the Full-Size SUV of Texas awards. The latter marks the sixth time the Durango has reigned supreme in that category.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

For 11 years in a row, the adventure-ready Jeep Wrangler has wrangled the Off-Road SUV of Texas title. That’s not the only Jeep to take home a prize at this year’s event, though. The popular 2021 Jeep Gladiator snagged the Mid-Size Pickup Truck of Texas award. This is the second year in a row the Gladiator was victorious.

2021 Jeep Gladiator with EcoDiesel V6

Photo: FCA

Another Ram — the 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition — grabbed attention with a win for the Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas and Best Towing Technology awards. The tech award reflects the advanced 360-degree Surround View Camera in the Ram Heavy Duty, which is designed to make towing easier.

The 2020 Ram 2500

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was singled out for its Uconnect system, an honor shared by the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. These models also earned kudos with the Best Powertrain award for their supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

“The Ram, Dodge, and Jeep brands from FCA impressed our TAWA members with an exceptional product lineup at the Texas Truck Rodeo,” said Kristin Shaw, TAWA president.

The 27-member writer jury evaluated vehicles’ performances on and off-road. They also calculated value, overall utility, style, and off-road capability before voting. COVID-19 protocols were in place at this year’s Texas Truck Rodeo.

After calculating the wins, FCA earned the most awards compared to other automakers.