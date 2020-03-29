No Comments

Toyota Camry AWD Arrives in Canada

Photo: Toyota

The all-new 2020 Toyota Camry AWD is arriving in Canada this month, a country where the car’s new drivetrain can be put to more use than most. It’s the first time since 1991 that the Camry is offered with an all-wheel-drive system

Dubbed Dynamic Torque Control AWD and originally developed for 2019’s new RAV4 SUV, the Camry’s new drivetrain was designed to specifically minimize one of the main drawbacks of AWD: fuel economy. The Camry LE AWD consumes 6.8 liters per kilometer on the highway, only 0.7 liters more than the regular Camry LE.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Toyota New Global Architecture, the automaker was able to easily modify the RAV4 system and apply it the Camry while only adding 165 pounds compared to the FWD model — all without affecting trunk room, passenger space, cabin quietness, and ride comfort. All the Camry AWD models get the same features as their non-AWD counterparts as well, leaving you with only one question when shopping: Do you need AWD?

Photo: Toyota

For Canadians, who must frequently deal with inclement weather, the answer is most likely “yes.” By default, the Camry AWD operates in FWD mode to save fuel, particularly on long highway stretches. But when accelerating from a standing start, or when front wheel slippage is detected, Dynamic Torque Control AWD can direct up to half of its engine torque to the rear wheels, providing extra traction when it’s most needed.

“The beauty of Canada is our four seasons including winter where most Canadians embrace the cold and the snow—and that’s easier to do with a vehicle designed to take the hassle out of winter driving,” said Cyril Dimitris, Vice President of Toyota Canada Inc.

“Toyota knows this, so we’re delighted to invite Canadians who love the driving fun, unparalleled comfort and sporty, modern style of our popular Camry sedan to take advantage of the extra all-weather performance of our new all-wheel-drive models.”

Photo: Toyota