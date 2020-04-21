No Comments

Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2020 Rocky Mountain Car of the Year

Photo: Toyota

The all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has been named the 2020 Rocky Mountain Car of the Year. Praised for its exceptional fuel economy, it was the winner in the sedan category against competition from Nissan, Subaru, and BMW.

“We are honored to receive this award for the all-new Corolla Hybrid,” said John Mineweaser, assistant general manager of the Toyota Denver Region. “This vehicle is another efficient and value-based offering in our lineup that provides more options for our customers based on their needs.”

Featuring a new-generation Hybrid Synergy Drive, the Corolla Hybrid combines two motor/generator units with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, with power routed to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission. It has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 52 mpg in the city and 53 mpg on the highway, about as good as it gets in the segment.

The Corolla Hybrid received the award from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press, a professional association made up of nearly 100 automotive media members from states like Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming.

Each year, the RMPA evaluates vehicles that have gotten a new powertrain element or that have gone through a major redesign, eventually voting on four finalists in several categories. In the sedan category, the 2020 Corolla Hybrid went against the Nissan Versa, Subaru Legacy, and BMW M850i xDrive convertible.

“Two years ago the redesigned Camry received this accolade, and it is rewarding to see that Toyota’s latest passenger car products are being recognized by our local automotive press as leaders in an especially competitive and important segment in this market,” Mineweaser added.

As you might have surmised by now, the name of the award has to do with the Rocky Mountain range. If your intent is to actually drive up the rocky side of a mountain, you’d best look to a 4Runner or a Land Cruiser instead of a Corolla Hybrid.