Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Coming Back — And It Could Be Just Days Away

A report from Japanese publication Mag-X, suggests the vehicle will be previewed at a private event in Japan, just ahead of the Japan Mobility Show. While Toyota has not confirmed the information, a series of design filings, concept reveals, and platform reports have kept speculation alive. This latest development points to the strongest indication yet that the FJ Cruiser—or a vehicle inspired by it—may soon be back.

First launched in the mid-2000s, the FJ Cruiser quickly gained a reputation for its retro design, off-road capability, and cult following. Production ended in 2022, but Toyota never fully closed the chapter. Since then, the company has teased the market with various concept vehicles like the Compact Cruiser EV, while quietly filing patents for rugged, boxy SUVs. The brand’s reluctance to officially retire the FJ name has fueled expectations of a reboot for years.

Compact Land Cruiser Design Reportedly Previewed at Exclusive Event

According to Mag-X, Toyota will introduce the new model—referred to as the “Land Cruiser FJ”—during a closed-door event called the “Japan Mobility Show Prologue” on October 20. The full public debut is scheduled for the following day. The model will not appear at Toyota’s main booth at the Japan Mobility Show itself, hinting at a tightly controlled presentation strategy.

The vehicle is described as the smallest member of the Land Cruiser family, featuring a compact footprint and boxy styling reminiscent of the original FJ Cruiser. The same report notes that its aesthetic will borrow heavily from Toyota’s recent Compact Cruiser EV concept, blending retro cues with contemporary design elements. A design patent uncovered earlier this year by the Philippine Intellectual Property Office supports this visual direction.

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser in blue – © Shutterstock

Expected to Ride on Imv-0 Platform with Internal Combustion Engine

The rumored FJ revival is expected to be built on Toyota’s IMV-0 ladder-frame platform, which underpins the Hilux Champ sold in parts of Southeast Asia. The IMV-0 architecture accommodates a variety of powertrain layouts, including hybrid and fully electric options. For now, however, Toyota is expected to take a more conventional route.

According to CarBuzz, the new model will likely debut with a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine. This powertrain is currently used in the Land Cruiser Prado in select international markets. Its use suggests a focus on affordability, simplicity, and mechanical durability—key priorities in developing regions and off-road-oriented markets.

By launching with a combustion engine first, Toyota may be aiming to build demand in countries where fuel infrastructure for EVs is limited, while keeping the door open for hybrid or electric versions later.

Toyota FJ Cruiser at the International auto-show on February 20, 2011 in Chicago – © Shutterstock

Toyota Remains Silent as Speculation Builds

Despite the growing number of leaks and unofficial reports, Toyota has not issued any public statement about the upcoming model. The company is known for tightly managing product reveals, often withholding details until the last moment. This strategy has only heightened speculation surrounding the possible FJ Cruiser successor.

Previous concept unveilings and design filings have laid the groundwork for this moment. While fans are urged to remain cautious, the consistency of recent reports—especially those backed by patent evidence and platform details—suggests that something is indeed in the works.