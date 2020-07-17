No Comments

Toyota Launches 2021 Corolla Apex Edition

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has announced a new special model for 2021: the Corolla Apex Edition. If the name immediately evokes battle royale video games for you, Toyota says to cast your mind elsewhere: to the track. The apex is a key part of a corner for racing drivers, and that’s what inspired the car’s name (if you’re not sure what an apex actually is, watch this funny video of Formula 1 drivers struggling to explain the concept).

The Japanese automaker will offer only 6,000 Apex Edition models for the 2021 model year, all of which will be based on the Corolla SE and Corolla XSE. Toyota says it “maximizes the inherent potential” of its next-generation modular architecture, adding a factory-custom body package with edgier styling as well as a unique sport-tuned exhaust to give the Corolla extra bark.

Photo: Toyota

Still, the vast majority of the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition models will be equipped with a continuously variable transmission, and despite its 10 simulated gears, paddle shifters, and sport mode, it’s not exactly what enthusiasts have in mind when they think of a track-inspired car, even if that car is a Corolla.

Toyota seems to be aware of this conundrum, because it is making 120 of these models based on the Corolla SE, which boasts a 6-speed manual with downshift rev-matching technology. Our bet is that a few years down the line, the Corolla SE Apex Edition will be the truly exclusive model that car collectors will want to have — if only because there are so few of them compared to the XSE.

Photo: Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition otherwise features an aerodynamic black body kit with bronze accents, fog light covers, side moldings, a front spoilers, and a rear diffuser. A rear trunk aero spoiler will also be offered as an option.

Under the hood, Toyota lowered the ride height by 0.6 inches, increased spring stiffness, and specially tuned the dampers and anti-roll bars for better performance. The changes don’t stop there, though. There are new, lighter aluminum wheels, a bespoke electronic power steering system, and the aforementioned catback exhaust.

Toyota says it tested the 2021 Corolla Apex Edition’s driving dynamics at its proving grounds in Fuji and Toyota as well as MotorSport Ranch in Texas. You know, even with the CVT, this may well prove to be an exceptionally fun Corolla to drive…