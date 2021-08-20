Toyota Launches New Collision Assistance App
The app guides Toyota and Lexus owners through the post-collision process
There’s nothing enjoyable about getting into a car accident. Even if you came out completely unscathed, your vehicle probably didn’t, and that means filing an insurance claim, documenting damage, and starting the process of getting repairs. Collision Assistance, a new service in the Toyota and Lexus mobile app, aims to help with that.
After you confirm that you are safe and uninjured, the Collision Assistance app will guide you step-by-step through the post-collision process by directing you to collect important accident documentation, connecting you to auto insurance companies, and helping you find a collision repair facility. The app is pre-populated with data about your car, so you don’t need to enter information like the model year or VIN number.
“Safety for our customers is paramount. The minutes following an accident can be critical — drivers are often confused and uncertain about what to do. By incorporating Collision Assistance into our owner app, we can offer help when it is needed,” said Steve Basra, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies group vice president.
Toyota developed the app with CCC Intelligent Solutions, a leading software-as-a-service platform for the Property Casualty insurance economy. The automaker says using CCC’s technology enabled it to “establish a personal, near-real time connection with drivers.”
The feature is available via the Toyota Owners App or the Lexus Owners App, which is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. This is the third innovative app-based feature that Toyota has launched this year, following an owner’s manual AI assistant and an app that helps you better install car seats in the Sienna minivan. Toyota is often criticized for lagging behind its rivals in the technology sector, but it’s clear the automaker doesn’t shy away from leveraging smartphones to enhance the owner experience.
