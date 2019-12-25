No Comments

Toyota Launches New Intellectual Property Program

Toyota has announced the launch of Toyota IP Solutions, a program dedicated to licensing the company’s intellectual property to those interested.

The Japanese manufacturer says the program would allow U.S. and global companies to get the benefits of its research and development efforts, in which Toyota invests about $1 million per hour, without having to spend that money.

“As one of the world’s leading patent providers, our intellectual property spans a wide range of technologies,” said Chris Reynolds, chief administration officer for Toyota Motor North America’s Manufacturing and Corporate Resources.

“We’re excited that the various technologies now being offered via the Toyota IP Solutions program are not limited to the automotive industry and many can be applied to other products.”

For the time being, Toyota IP Solutions is offering patent portfolios divided into four major areas, with more to come in the future. These are the four:

Omnidirectional Structural Color

Bio-Active Material

Nano-Material Synthesis

Electronics Thermal Management

These range from research on pigments that reflect only specific light wavelengths to methods for the cost-effective production of “high-purity nanomaterials of virtually any chemical element or alloy.” We’re not going to pretend to be very knowledgeable about the science here, but it’s clear that Toyota wasn’t kidding when it said its R&D ate up a million dollars per hour.

These portfolios will be on display at the upcoming CES convention in Las Vegas, where Toyota will also present its future mobility systems, including a humanoid robot that can be remotely controlled by a user wearing a virtual reality headset.