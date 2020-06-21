Toyota Leads Manufacturers in 2020 Vincentric Best Value Awards
Toyota Canada has won eleven 2020 Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards. That’s more than any other manufacturer, and incredibly, it’s a distinction the automaker can claim to have earned for eight consecutive years.
Every year, Vincentric compares vehicles to find those with the lowest-than-expected ownership costs, based on market segment and price. Eight different cost factors are considered: financing, fuel, maintenance, depreciation, fees and taxes, insurance, repairs, and opportunity cost.
Vincentric says it evaluates vehicles in all ten of Canada’s provinces as well as the Northwest Territories using a range of insurance profiles and annual mileage intervals. Ultimately, the vehicles with the greatest difference between their expected cost and their actual cost are determined to have the best value in their respective segments.
Remarkably, Toyota Canada took home nearly one third of all of the available awards. Across 33 vehicle segments, five Lexus-badged and five Toyota-badged vehicles were found to offer the best value. With a combined 10 awards, the Japanese manufacturer took home more than double the amount of trophies than its nearest competitor.
Additionally, Vincentric bestowed the Lexus brand itself with a 2020 Best Value in Canada award in the luxury car brand category, which is the second time Lexus receives the honor.
“We are thrilled to see Lexus and Toyota receive the most Vincentric Best Value in Canada Award for the eighth year,” said Robert Tsang, director of Toyota Canada’s Lexus division. “These awards affirm our commitment to deliver vehicles with excellent value to our guests and customers year after year.”
You can find the specific awards earned by Toyota and Lexus models below.
- Best Luxury Car Brand: Lexus
- Best Luxury Coupe: 2020 Lexus RC-Series
- Best Luxury Midsize Sedan: 2020 Lexus ES 350
- Best Luxury Hybrid: 2020 Lexus ES 300h
- Best Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover: 2020 Lexus UX 200
- Best Luxury Hybrid SUV/Crossover: 2020 Lexus NX 300h
- Best Large Sedan: 2020 Toyota Avalon
- Best Hybrid: 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Best Hybrid SUV/Crossover: 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Best Minivan: 2020 Toyota Sienna
- Best Small/Midsize Pickup: 2020 Toyota Tacoma
