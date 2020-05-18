No Comments

Toyota Ranked 10th Most Diverse Company

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Motor North America was listed 10th in the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the only automotive manufacturer to be featured in the top 10, and one of only two in the top 50.

Toyota was previously listed as 18th in the 2019 rankings and has moved up 38 spots on the list since 2013 — demonstrating its ongoing commitment to diversity.

“When it comes to diversity and inclusion, each year we try to set new challenges and new goals with a plan for attaining them,” said Sandra Phillips Rogers, chief diversity officer and chief legal officer at TMNA.

According to DiversityInc, Toyota has increased its diverse spending by 30 percent in just the last three years, contributed over $28 million to Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and has worked toward closing the women representation gap in STEM. These, among other factors, helped it achieve its high ranking in the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker also teamed up with private sector partners and non-profit organizations to help those most at risk and those most impacted by the virus, such as African-American, Latino, and LGBTQ+ communities.

“Across North America, we are building and strengthening partnerships with allies who embrace a common goal — to create a more inclusive society that celebrates and is enriched by our differences, which we view as an especially important attribute during these challenging times,” Rogers added.

Toyota says that a third of its senior executives serve on the boards of multicultural organizations. It also has leaders who serve as mentors and allies to over 95 employee resource groups known as business partnering groups. According to the automaker, they represent 13 different affinities and more than 40 percent of employees at its North American headquarters are involved in a BGP.

“Employees pride themselves on volunteerism and community service to assist disadvantaged youth, LGBTQ+, minorities, women, people with disabilities and veterans,” Toyota said in a statement. “More than 200 team members have become Diversity&Inclusion Champions since 2018, completing a program that teaches participants how to infuse D&I within their own departments.”

More information about Toyota’s commitment to diversity can be found on the manufacturer’s website.