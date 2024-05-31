No Comments

Toyota Remains Top Automaker for Diversity in 2024

Photo: Toyota

For the third year running, Toyota was ranked fourth overall in Fair360’s rating of America’s top companies for diversity, and continued to be the only automaker ranked in the top 10.

The Fair360 Top 50, formerly known as the DiversityInc survey, is an annual assessment of workplace fairness in corporate America. A total 160 companies, with a minimum of 750 employees, participated in the free 2024 survey, which assesses them across six key categories: Human Capital Metrics, Leadership Accountability, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Fairness, and Philanthropy. You can read more about the methodology here.

These categories encompass factors like gender and ethnic representation, diversity and inclusion management, formal sponsorships and mentoring opportunities, fairness practices, and contributions to non-profits focused on underrepresented groups. For over two decades, the Fair360 Top 10 ranking has been one of the most extensive and data-driven analyses of workplace fairness and outcomes.

Toyota has been featured in the Fair360 Top 50 for 17 consecutive years. It improved its ranking to 4th overall in 2022, and has maintained this ranking since. In the latest survey, it also received a number of additional honors: it was ranked the 2nd-best company for LGBTQ+ employees and black executives; the 3rd-best company for philanthropy; the 4th-best for environmental, social, and governance; and the 5th-best for board of director diversity, NAPI executives, and Asian-American executives.

Toyota is particularly proud of its upward jump in the philanthropy category, having committed nearly 50,000 volunteer hours across 995 organizations in the U.S, an increase of 26% compared to the previous year.

“Everyone at Toyota plays a role in creating an inclusive culture where people belong and can contribute to their fullest potential,” said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of social innovation, Toyota Motor North America. “Representation from a variety of cultural backgrounds unlocks innovation, as well as opportunity for an equitable future. Together, we can create limitless possibilities for all.”