Toyota Reveals 2021 Prius Prime

Photo: Toyota

The Prius Prime is the best Toyota Prius you can buy, and for 2021, it just got better. Featuring a substantial no-gas mode and an estimated 133 MPGe when fully charged, the Prius Prime offers the benefits of an electric car without compromising range.

Using a twin motor system, the Prius Prime can go 25 miles on electric power alone. For many drivers, that’s enough to cover the daily commute. Let it recharge overnight and go again the next day. Depending on your lifestyle, you’ll rarely have to use the gas in the tank.

When you do, though, the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime can keep on going long after an EV needs to take an extended rest stop at a charging station. It has an estimated 640-mile total driving range in hybrid mode, which gets an estimated 55 mpg in the city, 53 mpg on the highway, and 54 mpg combined.

Another benefit is that the Prius Prime requires no special equipment to be charged. Using a standard 120-volt outlet will top it up in about 5.5 hours, which can be cut down to two hours with a 240-volt outlet. And if you forget to charge it, or are going on a particularly long road trip and you don’t want to plug in on the way, no problem. Just fill up the tank and use the hybrid mode.

There’s lots of clever stuff under the hood to make your trip more efficient, too. The Prius Prime uses regenerative braking technology, converting kinetic energy into electrical power for the battery. It will also analyze your driving patterns and make suggestions on how you can alter your braking technique to save even more fuel.

For 2021, the Prius Prime also gets upgraded safety equipment. The Toyota Safety Sense-P suite that was standard on the 2020 model becomes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which we’ve already explored in another article. The car also gets Android Auto compatibility, something Toyota had been reluctant to include in the past.

If you wanted to buy a Prius, buy the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime instead. It’s essentially the same car, except better.