Toyota Sales in Canada Soared 14 Percent in February

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has announced it sold 15,288 vehicles in Canada in February, up 13.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Both the Toyota and Lexus divisions experienced the same growth, with the former up 13.9 percent and the latter up 14 percent.

This marked a new record for Toyota sales in Canada, with the RAV4 once more taking the lead for the Japanese automaker. The SUV was sold 4,065 times, up 5.9 percent to set its own February record. Several other Toyota models set a February record as well, including the Highlander and Tacoma.

The Corolla and Camry, though they didn’t quite set new February records, were also up 25.8 and 26.1 percent, respectively.

Of special note is that car sales were up 19.9 percent overall while truck sales were up just 11 percent. It’s typically the other way around, though Canadians have shown in the past that fuel-efficient vehicles matter more to them. In fact, electrified vehicle sales were up 41.2 percent, also setting a February record.

Then again, it seems the winning combination is to blend utility vehicles with electrification. About a third of Toyota Canada’s electrified vehicle sales were comprised of the RAV4 Hybrid, which was up 87.9 percent. The Prius Prime also had a good showing, selling less but growing significantly more, with sales up 201.9 percent.

Toyota Canada was no doubt helped by 2020 being a leap year. That being said, even an extra day in February doesn’t account for all of the sales growth the automaker experienced that month.