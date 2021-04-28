No Comments

Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition is a Lifted Minivan

Photo: Toyota

Sport utility vehicles have slowly been taking over every automotive sector, including minivans, but that isn’t stopping Toyota from giving the family-oriented Sienna a special-edition model that comes with all-wheel drive and lift kit.

Minivans have traditionally been a great choice for families seeking accessible space, but they’ve never been associated with off-road capability. Parents expecting to drive in mud and dirt might thus favor one of the millions of rugged SUVs coming out of factories worldwide on a daily basis.

However, there’s now an alternative: the 2021 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition. Unlike the regular Sienna, which has standard front-wheel drive and optional AWD at all trim levels, the Sienna Woodland Edition gets AWD right out of the factory. It also gets an additional 0.6 inches of lift, bringing total ground clearance to 6.9 inches. That’s still 1.1 inch less than Toyota’s own Highlander SUV, but it might be enough for the occasional adventuring family.

Those aren’t the only features, though. The Sienna Woodland Edition also gets a tow hitch rated for 3,500 pounds, roof rails with crossbars, and a 1,500-watt power outlet for those appliances you might want to bring along on a weekend trip. There are also a few visual goodies, such as black sport-trimmed seats with a unique stitching color, 18-inch wheels an exclusive exterior color called “Cement” (you can probably guess what it looks like), and a 12-speaker, 1,200-watt sound system by JBL.

Photo: Toyota

Additionally, the Woodland Edition comes with some of the optional Sienna amenities most suited to hauling around kids and pets, like super-long-slide second-row captain’s chairs, kick-activated sliding doors, and seven USB ports divided between the three rows.

The 2021 Sienna Woodland Edition isn’t just about getting families outside, though. Toyota says that for every vehicle purchased, it will donate $250 to the National Environmental Education Foundation. And even if nobody buys it, it’ll still donate at least $250,000 to the organization, whose mission is to “make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant and connected to people’s lives.”