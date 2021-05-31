No Comments

Toyota Teases Four New Models

This week has been the week of Toyota teasers. After teasing the next-gen Tundra, then teasing and revealing the Prius Nightshade Edition, the automaker gave us a small glimpse at another four models that will be fully revealed during a livestream on June 2. Let’s take a look.

Tacoma Editions

Photo: Toyota

The first teaser was for two new Tacoma models described as “adventure-ready trucks.” There’s not much to go on here. One of the trucks clearly bears TRD wheel caps and has a bright yellow exterior. Despite no featuring the TRD emblem on its wheel, the other truck is likely a TRD model anyway, given that they both bear 265/70R16 Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires. It may just be a lower trim level, or perhaps a new Trail Edition.

Between these and the next-gen Tundra, could it be enough for Toyota to claw back some market share from the upcoming F-150 Lightning?

GR 86

Photo: Toyota

This teaser is very obviously a zoomed-in shot of a car we’ve already seen: the all-new 2022 Toyota GR 86. Toyota has also already released a bunch of information about this hotly anticipated sports car, but that was for the Japanese market version. Our best bet is that the June 2 reveal will be for the American-spec car.

Corolla Cross?

Photo: Toyota

The latest teaser is a lot more of a teaser than the other ones. Toyota already sells seven SUVs and crossovers in the United States, and this seems to be yet another. The automaker launched the Corolla Cross in Thailand just under a year ago and there have been rumors the crossover was spotted in camouflage form in the United States. Could the Corolla Cross, which is slightly larger than the C-HR but smaller than the RAV4, be making its way here?

Then again, it could be something entirely different, as the concept drawing is much more dramatically styled than the vehicle sold in Thailand — but that’s the case for most drawings of this type. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.