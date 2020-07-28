No Comments

Toyota is the Top Trusted Automaker in Canadian National Surveys

Photo: Toyota

Canadians have ranked Toyota as the top trusted automaker in two of the top national reputation surveys, the Gustavson Brand Trust Index and the Leger Reputation Survey. In both cases, it was the third straight year that Toyota was ranked at the top.

Out of 342 brands, Toyota tied for 16th among the Most Trusted Brands overall in Canada in this year’s Gustavson Trust Index, ahead of all other automakers. Conducted by the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria, the survey measures consumer perceptions of how well brands perform and deliver on their core promises.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Leger Reputation Survey examined the reputation of over 300 companies via a survey of more than 30,000 Canadians between December 2019 and February 2020. Not only was Toyota the top trusted automaker for the third year running, it was also recognized as one of the top 25 most reputable companies overall in Canada for the second consecutive time.

“We have a strong vision of what a company should be, which combines solid products, excellent customer relations, and a genuine partnership with the communities in which we do business. We’re pleased that Canadians have recognized this, and have endorsed our vision through these two studies,” said Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate at Toyota Canada.

“At the same time, we realize that reputation is something that is hard to earn and easy to lose, so we are committed to re-earning that trust with Canadian drivers every time they interact with the Toyota brand — whether it’s behind the wheel of one of our vehicles, visiting one of our dealers, or engaging with us in the communities where they live.”

The awards come just over a month after Toyota was recognized as the top automaker in the 2020 Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards for the eighth year in a row. But it’s not just in Canada that Toyota is earning recognition. Also for the eighth year running, it led all car manufacturers in a June-published global study of the most valuable brands, and in May, it was the only automaker to be featured in the top 10 companies for diversity.