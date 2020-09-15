No Comments

Trim Levels on the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevrolet Silverado High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

With so many ways to customize your truck, the Silverado has earned its spot among America’s favorite pickup trucks. Here’s a look at the many trim levels and options available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado offers all-wheel drive on all trim levels. The Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail boss are exclusively available with all-wheel drive.

WT

Standard amenities

The Silverado’s base trim level, straightforwardly dubbed the Work Truck, comes standard with no frills. With its 4.3-liter EcoTec3 V6 engine, it delivers 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. While its rubberized vinyl floor covering isn’t glamorous, it’s easy to clean — which is a huge perk if you work a dirty job. Its steel Durabed is built to handle rough-and-tumble work, while its infotainment system come with a 7-inch diagonal color touch screen. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity makes it easy to access your favorite apps on the go. While that’s a nice tech touch, the WT is equipped a meager selection of safety and driver-assist tools. These include a rear-view camera and the StabiliTrak stability control system.

Available features and packages

You can put a little pep in this workhorse’s step with the available 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, which provides 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. If you do a lot of trailering, consider opting for Hitch Guidance. If you want to use your Work Truck as a mobile office, go with the 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot, and for more convenience, choose the power-locking EZ Lift tailgate. And for more peace of mind, you can opt for Rear Cross Traffic Alert and an automatic locking rear differential.

If you opt for the Work Truck Package, your truck will gain skid plates and a high-capacity air filter.

The WT is available with four cab and truck bed configurations: regular cab, long bed; double cab, standard bed; crew cab, short bed; crew cab, standard bed.

Custom

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

The Custom trim is powered by the same 285-horsepower V6 as the Work Truck. It boasts all of the same standard features, but adds a little more style with 20-inch Bright Silver aluminum wheels, deep-tinted glass and a polished exhaust tip. Heated power outside mirrors keep away fog on chilly mornings.

Available features and packages

For a little more muscle, the Custom trim offers a 2.7-liter Turbo engine, which channels 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes with automatic Stop/Start engine technology to help you save on fuel. Much like the WT, it also offers the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 mill. You can also give the Custom trim a sporty flair with a dual-outlet exhaust.

The Custom Convenience Package lives up to its name with remote start capabilities, a content theft alarm, and led cargo bed lighting. It rounds out its handy list of features with an EZ lift power lock and release tailgate and a rear-window defogger.

The available Trailering Package gets your Custom Silverado ready to tow with a trailer hitch, Hitch Guidance, a trailering hitch platform, and all of the necessary connectors you need to tow a trailer.

If you enjoy tech, consider the Infotainment Package. It gives you a compass, OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services capabilities, along with a trial subscription to SiriusXM Radio for a taste of on-the-go entertainment.

If you want it all, the Custom Value Package bundles the Custom Convenience Package, the Trailering Package, and the Infotainment Package.

The Wheel to Wheel Assist Step and Tonneau Package delivers what it promises. It adds a tri-fold hard tonneau cover, and lets you choose between chrome, black, and off-road wheel-to-wheel rectangular assist steps.

The Rally Edition is listed as an available package that adds the Custom Value Package and a ton of blacked-out features, including 20-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, rally stripes, Chevrolet tailgate lettering, assist steps and trim. It commits to the sleek, black theme with black Silverado badging, a black chrome exhaust tip, and black bowties on the steering wheel horn pad and front grille.

The Custom trim level is available with the following configurations: double cab, standard bed; crew cab, short bed; crew cab, standard bed.

Custom Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

The Custom Trail boss is available exclusively with four-wheel drive. This budget-friendly off-road-oriented model comes standard with skid plates and the same 4.3-liter V6 engine that powers the WT and Custom trims. It boasts the same features as the previous trim, but adds 18-inch High Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels. Plus, it comes standard with the Trailering Package, Performance Red recovery hooks, and a Z71 Suspension with a 2-inch factory lift for greater ground clearance.

Available features and packages

Like the Custom and WT, the Custom Trail Boss offers a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 dynamo. However, it’s the lowest trim to offer the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, which unleashes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

You can also opt for the Infotainment Package and the Custom Convenience Package, which add the same features as they did on the Custom model. The available Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package tacks on a tri-fold soft tonneau cover and back assist steps.

The Custom Trail Boss offers three configurations: double cab, standard bed; crew cab, short bed; crew cab, standard bed.

LT

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

The LT comes standard with the 355-horsepower 2.7-liter Turbo engine. In addition to the standard features on the previous trim, it adds chrome exterior features, like bumpers and mirror caps, along with an 8-inch color touch screen.

Available features and packages

The LT is notable for being the lowest trim to offer the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, which cranks out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and includes a diesel exhaust brake system. If you’d rather have a gas-powered mill, go with the available 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8.

In addition to its engine options, the LT also offers a cat-back performance exhaust system, a locking differential, leather seating, and your choice of chrome or black assist steps. For a little more luxury, you can choose leather seating. Plus, you can put your spin on the Silverado LT with six different available wheel designs:

20-inch painted aluminum machined face wheels with Argent Metallic pockets

22-inch five-spoke Dark Silver aluminum wheels with Chrome inserts

22-inch six-spoke Low Gloss Black wheels with machined accents

22-inch Bright Chrome wheels

22-inch Carbon Flash Metallic wheels

22-inch High Gloss Black wheels

The available Advanced Trailering Package enhances Hitch Guidance by adding Hitch View. It also gives you the in-vehicle, Advanced Trailering System which lets you monitor your trailer’s tire pressure and temperature. It even features a pre-departure checklist to help you stay safe while towing.

The available All-Star Edition is focused on adding comfort features to the Silverado LT. Most notably, it bestows the Convenience package, which provides dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar, and heated front seats. Other components of the Convenience Package include an auxiliary power outlet, a rear-window defogger, Keyless Open and Start, remote start, and a pair of USB charging ports for your back-seat crew. It even adds LED cargo bed lighting, a power-locking EZ Lift tailgate, and second-row under-seat storage. The All-Star Edition also bundles in the Trailering Package and a locking differential.

The Texas Edition contains everything you’d find on the All Star Edition, but with Texas Edition badging.

The LT Value Package makes your truck a little more convenient with the addition of the Remote Start Package and the Trailering Package. It also gives the LT some all-weather floor liners 18-inch Bright Silver painted aluminum wheels and 18-inch all-terrain blackwall tires.

The available Convenience Package II is ideal for tech lovers. It adds a Universal Home Remote, HD Radio, an HD Rear Vision Camera, additional USB ports for charging, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a pair of 120-volt power outlets — one in the instrument panel, and on in the truck bed. It also gives your Silverado the upgraded Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, a rear sliding power window, and a trial subscription to SiriusXM with 360L. If you go with a Crew Cab model, you’ll also get rear under-seat storage.

For more confidence behind the wheel, choose the Safety Package. It gives you convenient driver-assist tools like front and rear park assist, lane change alert with side blind-zone alert, rear cross-traffic alert, and perimeter lighting.

The Bed Protection Package helps your truck stand up to whatever you dish out. It reinforces your Silverado with a Chevytec spray-on bedliner and rear wheelhouse liners.

The Liner Protection package serves a similar purpose by adding rear wheelhouse liners and all-weather floor liners.

Get the most out of your Silverado LT with the Performance Upgrade Package, which upgrades your truck with performance air intake system and cat-back performance exhaust.

If you do a lot of trailering, consider choosing the Trailer Camera Package, which gives you the aforementioned Advanced Trailering System, as well as the Bed View Camera to help you keep an eye on your cargo.



If you love off-road exploring, you’ll probably enjoy the Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package. It beefs up your Silverado with Z71 Off-Road suspension, which boasts Rancho™ twin tube shocks for an easier ride. Stay safe with Hill Descent Control, skid plates, and a heavy-duty air filter to safeguard your truck’s inner workings. On the aesthetic side, this package’s Z71-logo-emblazoned floor liners and 18-inch Bright Silver painted aluminum wheels add some signature style. This package also includes the previously mentioned Protection Package.

The Diesel Off-Road Package gives your Silverado a 3.73 rear axle ratio, along with hardy 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac blackwall tires. Plus, it comes with a tri-fold hard tonneau cover. And if you’re driving a Crew Cab model, it includes 6-inch chrome assist steps.

The LT lets you choose from three configurations: double cab, standard bed; crew cab, short bed; crew cab, standard bed.

RST

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

The RST trim builds upon the previous trim. It sports a 2.7-liter Turbo engine and sets itself apart from the pack with black bowtie badges, black recovery hooks, and a body-color front bumper. It even has cargo bed LED lighting for added convenience.

Available features and packages

Get the performance you demand by choosing the available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, the 6.2-liter V8, or the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8. Customize the cabin by opting for front bucket seats and a front center console. Much like the LT, the RST offers tons of tons of wheel and assist step options, so you can put your own spin on the Silverado.

The RST offers the same lineup of packages at the LT.

LTZ

2020 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ

Standard amenities

The LTZ comes standard with the brawny 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, as well as a few handy features like an integrated trailer brake controller, perforated leather front seats, and heated auto-dimming, power-folding outside mirrors.

Available features and packages

Engine options are pretty limited on the LTZ — your only available mill is the 3.0-liter diesel. If you opt for four-wheel drive, your options expand to include the 6.2-liter V8. You can also choose heated vertical trailering mirrors.

The LTZ offers additional peace of mind with the Safety Package II. It provides you with Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking to help you avoid accidents. The safety alert seat notifies you if the vehicle detects lane drifting or a potential collision, while the Following Distance Indicator and Adaptive Cruise Control take the stress and guesswork out of long highway drives. Plus, IntelliBeam headlamps automatically turn off your high beams to prevent blinding other drivers.

The LTZ Convenience Package dresses up the cabin with bucket seats, a front center console, and a universal home remote. Front-seat passengers will enjoy heated and ventilated seats. If you’re driving a Crew Cab model, rear-seat passengers can cozy up with heated outboard seats. Other amenities include a rear sliding power window, a power up/down tailgate, and two USB ports with auxiliary input.

For more tech tools, choose the LTZ Convenience Package II. It adds an upgraded infotainment system with built-in navigation, a wireless charging pad, and a seven-speaker Bose® Premium Sound System with a Richbass woofer.

LTZ Plus Package bundles the LTZ Convenience Package with the Safety Package.

The LTZ Texas Edition, is the same as the LTZ Plus Package, but it adds exclusive Texas Edition badging.

LT Trail Boss

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

Available exclusively with four-wheel drive, the LT Trail Boss is the most rugged variant of the Silverado. It packs a standard 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, a Z71 Suspension with a 2-inch factory-installed lift, heated power outside mirrors, and Performance Red recovery hooks.

Available features and packages

You can outfit your LT Trail Boss with the 6.2-liter V8. Prepare your truck for trailering with heated vertical trailering mirrors with heated upper glass, or give it a fresh new look with 20-inch painted aluminum machined-face wheels, which sport gray accent pockets.

The available LT Trail Boss Convenience Package contains everything on the RST Convenience Package, minus the leather-wrapped steering wheel. You can also opt for the Convenience Package II, and the many other packages available on previous trims.

The Midnight Edition package gives your Silverado comfy bucket seats, black round assist steps, black badging, and black dual exhaust tips. It also includes the Bed Protection Package and the RST Convenience package.

High Country

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

Standard amenities

The range-topping High Country model boasts the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, a black bowtie on its front grille, and chrome accents across its exterior. This deluxe model packs a lot of comfort and convenience, with its power up/down tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, built-in navigation capabilities, and perforated leather seating. High Country Silverado models ride on 20-inch painted aluminum machined-face wheels with Light Argent pockets.

Available features and packages

Available engine choices include the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 and the 3.0-liter diesel mill. You can also go for a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Opt for the Technology Package to receive a Rear Camera Mirror, a bed-view camera, a 15-inch head-up display, and HD Surround Vision, which comes with two trailer view camera provisions.

The High Country Deluxe package bundles the Safety Package II with 22-inch wheels, 22-inch tires, a power sunroof, and all-weather floor liners.

For more comfort and convenience, the High Country lets you add the same packages as the previous trim levels.