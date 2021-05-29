No Comments

Two GMC Trucks Make US News’ Most Powerful Trucks List

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

A light-duty pickup truck with a potent powertrain can effortlessly take you from work to play. U.S. News & World Report rounded up the 13 Most Powerful Light-Duty Pickup Trucks in 2021. And, it is no surprise that two GMC trucks — the 2021 GMC Canyon and the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 — made the list.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 took the number three spot on the list. With five engines to choose from, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 gives you the opportunity to customize the performance and capability you need. The 4.3-liter V6 engine earns ratings of 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. The 2.7-liter Turbo engine generates 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque. Both the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 and 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 without Dynamic Fuel Management or Active Fuel Management put out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine nets 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The highest ratings go to the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

“Its interior is well-finished, especially in upper trim levels like the top Denali. It also comes available with many high-tech safety features,” noted U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

2021 GMC Canyon

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Canyon secured the number eight spot on the list. The 2021 Canyon offers a choice of three engines. The available 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generates 200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque. The available Duramax Turbo-Diesel four-cylinder engine puts out 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The standard 3.6-liter V6 engine earns ratings of 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2021 Canyon can tow a maximum weight of 7,000 pounds.

The 2021 GMC Canyon also earned attention for its new AT4 off-road trim. If you want to combine the power of the GMC Canyon with impressive luxury, you can upgrade to the Denali trim. It comes equipped with an 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation that boasts smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Canyon Denali trim also includes a Bose premium audio system with seven speakers.