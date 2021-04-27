No Comments

Two Jeep Models Make Autoblog’s Best Midsize SUV List

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

Photo: FCA

The SUV market is saturated with options, some better than others. The sheer number of models from various automakers makes weeding through the segment daunting even for the most informed auto enthusiast. To help you and other shoppers settle on the SUVs that bring the most to your drive, Autoblog has created a list of the 8 Best Midsize SUVs for 2021. No surprise that Jeep, the brand credited with bringing the SUV onto our roadways, earned two spots on the list.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler earned their place in the two-row midsize SUV category in the Autoblog list.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has had plenty of years to perfect its power, features, and family-hauling appeal. According to Autoblog writer James Riswick, the Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled ahead of competitors like the Honda Passport and Ford Edge thanks to its feature-driven value and impressive capability for off-roading adventures and towing gear to the campsite. It also gets kudos for its numerous engine options.

“It’s also more refined, efficient and modern than the other go-to off-roading midsizer, the Toyota 4Runner,” he adds.

Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

Although the Jeep Wrangler is not recommended as a family hauler due to a long list of negatives such as interior noise, cargo space, handling, and riding comfort, says Riswick, it’s an off-roading master. The available two- and four-door body options, a roster of intense engines, and design upgrades allow you to customize the model to your preferences. This helps edge the Wrangler to the top of the SUV options, according to Riswick, as does the most refined design in the Wrangler history.

“A Honda Passport it isn’t, but it’s now unlikely to beat up your spine, blow out your ears and confuse your hands with spooky steering,” according to Riswick.

If you are ready for a midsize SUV with plenty of power, off-roading capability, and customization options, consider a closer look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee or Jeep Wrangler.