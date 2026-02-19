Jeep CEO Says ‘People Want Options’, Could the Grand Cherokee V8 Return?

Jeep phased out the 5.7-liter V8 engine in the Grand Cherokee after 2023, following the release of the fifth-generation model. This move was part of a larger trend toward smaller, more efficient engines, including the Hurricane 4 Turbo and the Pentastar V6.

Despite this, some customers have continued to express a strong preference for the V8, a sentiment that has not gone unnoticed by Jeep engineers. The company has made it clear that it is “listening” to its customer base, with the possibility of the Hemi V8 making a return in future models.

The Return of the V8: A Response to Customer Demand

According to Joe Aljajawil, who led the engineering efforts for the Grand Cherokee’s recent mid-cycle refresh, Jeep is paying attention to its customers who want the V8 back. In an interview with The Drive, Aljajawil said that Jeep is “listening” to feedback from Grand Cherokee owners and urged buyers to “stay tuned for more” regarding the potential reintroduction of the engine. This statement indicates that while nothing is confirmed, Jeep is actively considering the desires of its loyal customer base.

For many Jeep enthusiasts, the V8 engine is more than just a powertrain option, it’s an essential part of the Grand Cherokee experience. The 5.7-liter V8 that was previously offered produced 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, making it a preferred choice for those who prioritize performance and towing capacity. Jeep’s decision to phase out the V8 left some of these customers looking for an alternative, which may explain why the company is now revisiting this option.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – © Jeep

The Shift Toward Smaller Engines: Hurricane 4 Turbo and Pentastar V6

In place of the V8, Jeep introduced smaller engines for the 2026 Grand Cherokee. The most notable of these is the Hurricane 4 Turbo, a turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the Grand Cherokee still offers the Pentastar V6, but only in the base model. This change aligns with Stellantis’ broader shift toward more fuel-efficient powertrains, as the company embraces smaller, turbocharged engines.

However, as Motor1 notes, there’s still a portion of the customer base that prefers larger, naturally aspirated engines. The Hurricane 4 Turbo, while offering respectable performance, doesn’t deliver the same level of power or engine displacement that a V8 offers. For those buyers, there is simply “no replacement for displacement,” a sentiment that Jeep appears to acknowledge as it reconsiders the future of the V8 in its lineup.

RAM Hemi V8 engine – © Stellantis

Stellantis’ Strategy: A Move Toward Combustion Engines

The possible return of the V8 is also tied to Stellantis’ broader strategy under its current leadership. While the company has made efforts toward electrification, including introducing battery-electric vehicles under some of its brands, Stellantis has also doubled down on traditional combustion engines for brands like Ram and Jeep. As seen with the reintroduction of the Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500, there is a clear push to cater to customers who still prioritize the performance of large, powerful engines.

Bob Broderdorf, Jeep’s CEO, commented in a recent discussion with fans that “people want options,” referencing the possibility of bringing back the 5.7-liter or 6.4-liter V8 in the Grand Cherokee. While this does not confirm that the V8 will return, it suggests that Jeep is considering a broader range of powertrains to meet customer preferences. According to Car and Driver, a Jeep spokesperson also declined to comment on potential future products, maintaining the company’s usual policy of not discussing unannounced vehicles.