Stellantis Confirms Diesel Return on Multiple European Models

The return of diesel was first hinted at discreetly, with its comeback on family-oriented models like ludospaces and large MPVs. What initially appeared to be a limited product tweak now reflects a broader repositioning within the group’s European portfolio.

For years, Peugeot, Renault, and Citroën progressively removed diesel engines from their compact and midsize ranges. Models such as the Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane, Austral, 3008, and even the Espace transitioned toward hybrid or fully electric powertrains. The shift marked a clear break from a period when even city cars could be ordered with diesel engines, something that was still possible on the previous-generation Renault Clio not so long ago.

A Strategic Shift After Leadership Change

The change in direction coincides with the departure of Carlos Tavares, who had prioritized electrification wherever possible, including in North America on emblematic Dodge models. Since the arrival of Antonio Filosa, Stellantis has adopted a different tone.

In the United States, the Hemi V8 has regained favor. In Europe, diesel is making a return in a market where it has sharply declined. According to Automobile Magazine, diesel accounted for just 3 percent of new car sales in France last month. That figure underscores how marginal the technology has become in some countries, raising questions about the commercial logic of its revival.

Yet Stellantis appears determined to diversify its offer again. As reported by the same source, the company has decided to maintain diesel engines in its portfolio and, in some cases, increase the availability of these powertrains.

The Peugeot 308 will return to diesel – © Peugeot

Diesel Returns to Family and Compact Models

The first visible applications concern family vehicles. Ludospaces and large MPVs such as the Opel Zafira, Fiat Qubo L, and Peugeot Traveller are once again offered with diesel engines, including versions described as having “comfortable” displacement levels.

Restricting such vehicles to electric-only configurations had seemed excessive given their higher prices and relatively limited range. These models are expected to deliver greater versatility than smaller urban cars, and diesel’s long-distance capability remains one of its traditional strengths.

The strategy now extends to more compact vehicles. According to Reuters, upcoming versions of the DS 7 and its Italian derivatives will again be available with diesel engines, reflecting customer demand. Compact ranges are also concerned: the Peugeot 308, Citroën C4, and DS 4 are set to see diesel options return to their catalogs. At the time of writing, these versions were not yet listed on configurators.

The most likely engine for these models would be the 1.5 BlueHDi. This unit has faced recent issues involving AdBlue systems and timing chains, problems that the manufacturer will need to have resolved before expanding its availability.

DS 7 Diesel – © DS

Between Customer Demand and Regulatory Pressure

Stellantis frames the move as a response to market expectations. The objective is to “respond to customers” across different segments rather than limit the offer to electrified solutions.

This repositioning comes at a delicate moment. Expanding diesel availability could complicate compliance with the European Union’s CO₂ reduction targets for vehicle fleets through 2035, which require an increasing share of electric models. The challenge is particularly pronounced in the commercial vehicle segment, where emission reductions have lagged behind.