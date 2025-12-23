Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2026 Finally Gets the Green Light in All 50 States

Blocked until now in over a third of the U.S. car market due to emissions rules, the high-output Hellcat variant and its 392 V8 sibling have secured full certification. Dodge’s decision to pursue compliance, despite the cost, opens the door to a broader customer base while reaffirming the brand’s internal-combustion commitment.

The Durango SRT Hellcat had long been denied access to buyers in CARB-aligned states. This included 18 states and Washington, D.C., all of which had restricted sales of Dodge’s most powerful SUV due to its emissions profile. In those regions, customers were previously limited to less aggressive variants like the GT or 5.7-liter V8 R/T. With demand for the Durango rising, and sales climbing for 14 consecutive months, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear expects this national rollout to push the trend further.

Orders for the 2026 Hellcat are now open nationwide, including in states that had previously blocked it. Dodge has not detailed the exact changes that allowed the vehicle to meet stricter emissions standards, but adjustments likely involved recalibrating internal systems to reduce pollutant levels without compromising performance.

High-Performance Specs Remain Untouched

Under the hood, the Durango SRT Hellcat hasn’t lost any of its defining character. The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 still delivers 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This setup allows for a 0–60 mph sprint in the mid-three-second range, while offering a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

The base trim, starting at $80,590 including destination fees, retains its original mechanical specifications and fuel consumption figures: 12 mpg city, 17 highway, 13 combined. Dodge still positions the model as the fastest American gas-powered production SUV, and the most powerful version remains untouched in form or function.

Buyers looking for alternatives can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, $43,290) or the 3.6-liter V6 (295 hp, $38,995). The 392 V8 R/T trim, which produces 475 hp, will also return in 2026, though it won’t be available to order until the first quarter. Dodge previously stated this R/T model would be priced below $50,000.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – © Dodge

A Personalization Surge With Jailbreak Edition

To coincide with the expanded availability, Dodge has introduced a new jailbreak trim that dramatically increases customization options. The program lets buyers select from eight paint finishes, six wheel designs, five seat colors, four brake caliper colors, and more. The Jailbreak version starts at $81,585 including destination fees and is designed to help each buyer tailor the SUV to their own preferences.

This level of personalization is part of Dodge’s broader branding strategy. The automaker wants to ensure that each Durango SRT Hellcat serves not just as a performance machine, but as a visual statement, aimed at appealing to performance enthusiasts who value individuality just as much as raw power.

Special paint options like B5 Blue and Triple Nickel, along with new carbon-fiber-inspired stripe graphics, reflect the direction Dodge is taking—leveraging nostalgia and attitude at a time when many competitors are dialing back their combustion-engine lineups.

© Dodge

A Muscle SUV in an Electric Age

The nationwide rollout of the Hellcat comes at a time when most automakers are transitioning to hybrids and electric vehicles, following the tightening of global emissions standards. Dodge, however, is holding onto the V8 formula a little longer. Emissions policy changes under the Trump administration gave Stellantis breathing room to continue offering traditional combustion models like the Durango SRT Hellcat, even as other brands phased them out.

Dodge had already introduced farewell editions for the V8, anticipating the platform’s eventual demise. Yet the decision to pursue compliance in CARB states—and succeed—suggests there’s still a place for high-performance gas engines in today’s market. With a new generation Durango not expected until 2029, Dodge appears content to let the V8 live on for as long as regulations allow.