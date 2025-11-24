Dodge Brings Back V-6 for 2026 Durango GT – Lower Price, Same Power

The 2026 Dodge Durango GT will once again feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, delivering 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. This move aims to address a gap in the market for a more budget-friendly option within the Durango lineup, while still providing solid performance.

Previously, Dodge had transitioned the Durango to an all-V-8 powertrain lineup, which led to a significant price increase that made the model less competitive against rivals such as the Kia Telluride and Ford Explorer. The return of the V-6 engine will lower the starting price of the Durango GT to $40,990, making it a more appealing option for budget-conscious buyers.

A Welcome Return for the V-6

Dodge’s decision to reintroduce the V-6 engine comes after considerable consumer feedback. For years, the Durango was offered with a choice between the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and a range of V-8 engines. However, the company phased out the V-6 option in favor of an all-V-8 lineup, a move that limited the Durango’s appeal to a wider audience.

According to Car and Driver, many buyers expressed a desire for the return of a less expensive, yet still powerful, engine option. Dodge’s V-6 engine produces 295 horsepower, which is a step down from the Hemi-powered V-8 engines, but still provides a significant amount of power for the average consumer.

2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat – © Dodge

Pricing and Market Competitiveness

One of the main reasons behind the reintroduction of the V-6 engine is to make the Durango more competitive in the mid-size SUV market. Without the V-6 option, the Durango had become one of the more expensive three-row SUVs available, starting at higher prices than rivals like the Chevrolet Traverse or Toyota Grand Highlander.

According to Motor1, the base price for the V-6-powered Durango GT is $40,990, including destination charges. This is $3,500 less than the Hemi-powered GT, making it a much more attractive choice for buyers looking for a solid mix of performance and affordability.

Engine Options and Performance

Although the V-6 returns as a more affordable option, Dodge continues to offer the powerful V-8 engines that the Durango is known for. The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine still powers the Durango R/T, generating 360 horsepower, while the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 in the SRT model provides a staggering 475 horsepower.

Additionally, for those seeking even more power, the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 in the Durango SRT Hellcat churns out 710 horsepower. Despite the resurgence of the V-6, these high-performance engines are still part of the Durango lineup, offering a range of options for buyers who prioritize power. The SRT Hellcat version is now available in more states, expanding its reach to a broader audience.