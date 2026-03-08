The V8 Could Return to the Dodge Charger, And It Might Be the Hellcat

When Dodge introduced the new Charger generation in 2024, the announcement attracted major attention. Yet the reaction from enthusiasts was mixed. The American muscle car had lost one of its defining elements, as the model was no longer offered with a V8 engine.

Instead, the lineup shifted toward fully electric powertrains and a six-cylinder inline engine. While the performance figures remained strong on paper, the commercial response has been weaker than expected.

The Absence of the V8 Weighs on Charger Sales

The removal of the V8 quickly became a central topic around the model’s reception. According to Auto Plus, Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, concluded that disappointing sales were closely linked to the disappearance of this engine configuration.

The V8 has long been part of the Charger’s identity and of American muscle car culture more broadly. Without it, the new generation appears to have struggled to convince a portion of traditional buyers.

At the same time, the comparison with Ford has often been mentioned in the industry. Ford continues to see strong order books for its latest Mustang, a model that has retained its characteristic V8 powertrain.

2026 Dodge Charger – © Dodge

Stellantis Reportedly Studying the Comeback of the Engine

For several months, Stellantis has been considering the possibility of bringing the V8 back into the Charger lineup. The idea has been mentioned repeatedly in statements and internal discussions, though it had not yet translated into a concrete project.

Recent information suggests that the situation may be evolving. According to Mopar Insiders, Stellantis has reportedly approved the development of a Charger equipped with a V8 engine.

These reports remain to be confirmed, yet they point toward a timeline that would place the potential return of the engine around 2028. This would roughly coincide with the moment when Dodge is expected to introduce a facelift for the current generation of the Charger.

© Dodge

A Possible Return Through the Hellcat Version

The reports also suggest that the comeback of the V8 would not involve just any engine. The project under consideration would involve the well-known Hellcat V8. Recent comments from Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis appear to reinforce this possibility. He indicated that if a V8 were to return to the lineup, it would likely be the Hellcat.

Another element supporting this idea is related to the current hierarchy within the range. Bringing back a V8 that would be less powerful than the six-cylinder already offered could appear inconsistent from a positioning standpoint.

If such a model reaches production, it would logically sit above the electric and six-cylinder versions in terms of pricing. Yet in the American market, passion for high-performance muscle cars has often proven strong enough to outweigh purely rational considerations.