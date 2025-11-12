Dodge’s Durango SRT Hellcat Gets Approval for Sale in 10 More States

The Durango SRT Hellcat—equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine—was initially kept out of multiple markets due to non-compliance with California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. This limitation blocked sales in 17 states as recently as August 2025, but a phased approval process has begun clearing the way for a broader rollout.

The updated list of states now open for Hellcat orders includes Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Virginia. This expansion comes after a formal approval in October, marking a turning point for Dodge’s efforts to navigate complex state-level emissions laws.

A Dodge spokesperson told Motor1 that the approval brought the number of restricted states down from 17 to just seven. The company is “working through policy changes” to gain approval in the remaining CARB-aligned regions, adding that full nationwide sales are anticipated by year’s end.

2026 Dodge Durango – © Dodge

Carb Rules Behind the Restrictions

The situation stems from California’s influence on automotive emissions policy. States that follow CARB standards—more stringent than federal rules—require automakers to meet tighter environmental criteria. According to Motor1, this regulatory environment previously halted shipments of combustion-only vehicles to 14 states.

In 2023, Stellantis, Dodge’s parent company, responded to these constraints by suspending deliveries of certain models. The Hellcat, with its 710-horsepower supercharged V-8, falls squarely into the high-emissions category, making it a target for regulatory scrutiny. These restrictions reflect a growing divide between performance engineering and evolving environmental policy in the U.S. auto market.

2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat – © Dodge

Dodge Doubles Down on V-8s

Despite regulatory challenges, Dodge is sticking to an all-V-8 lineup for the aging 2026 Durango. The model range now excludes the V-6, offering instead a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter, a 6.4-liter for the R/T 392, and the 6.2-liter supercharged engine exclusive to the SRT Hellcat. This bold configuration signals a continued focus on performance in a segment gradually shifting toward electrification.

The automaker expects to open orders for the Durango R/T 392 in the first quarter of 2026, according to a company statement. Until then, efforts remain concentrated on clearing the regulatory hurdles that still limit the availability of the SRT Hellcat in a handful of CARB states.