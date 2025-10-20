Dodge’s Purple Haze Charger and V-8 Ram 1500 Just Broke Cover — And They’re Wild

The two models — one car, one truck — are more than eye-catching design exercises. They represent a nod to muscle car heritage, a targeted marketing move, and a comeback for the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, especially as competition in the performance segment grows fiercer.

Following a leadership shakeup that saw Tim Kuniskis return as CEO of Ram Trucks, Stellantis is leaning hard into nostalgia and performance to win back U.S. consumers. The reintroduction of the Hemi V-8 in the Ram 1500 lineup has already led to a noticeable surge in sales, particularly among V-8 variants. The company’s strategy seems clear: embrace legacy, turn heads, and feed the appetite for loud, fast, unapologetically American vehicles.

Mopar Collaboration Highlights Performance-First Identity

The company’s in-house performance arm, Mopar, is playing a central role in the SEMA presentation, with customized models designed to draw attention to the possibilities of Stellantis’ platforms. According to Motor1, both the Charger and Ram 1500 concepts reflect a deliberate attempt to blend classic muscle aesthetics with modern styling cues — without losing the raw appeal of V-8 power.

The Dodge Charger, shown in a rich new shade dubbed Purple Haze, appears to be a Scat Pack Sixpack, explicitly a gas-powered version and not one of the upcoming electric variants. The vehicle’s wide, blacked-out hood, luminous badge, and distinctive rims suggest a build tailored for high-performance enthusiasts, with visual drama to match.

On the truck side, the 2026 Ram 1500 arrives dressed in Sublime Green, a finish that evokes the aggressive looks of past street-performance trucks. A standout detail: the ‘Symbol of Protest’ badge on the front fender, a clear hint at the return of the V-8 under the hood. The lowered stance, visible in teaser photos, fuels speculation that the truck may lean toward sportier tuning.

Dodge charger concept teaser SEMA – © Dodge

Hemi V-8 Returns as a Signal to Loyalists

The resurrection of the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 comes after a one-year pause in the Ram 1500 lineup, an absence that didn’t sit well with core buyers. Stellantis, under Kuniskis’ direction, seems intent on reversing that course. As reported by the same source, since the engine’s return, V-8 Ram models have been “flying off lots.”

While detailed specs of the two SEMA-bound concepts have not been disclosed, the presence of the Hemi powertrain in both vehicles underscores a renewed commitment to traditional performance — something Stellantis had appeared to be backing away from amid electrification efforts.

This strategy appears to be resonating. The return of the V-8 isn’t just about engine output or sound; it’s a cultural gesture, reaffirming Stellantis’ place among muscle car and truck purists at a time when rivals are pivoting toward electrification with far less sentimental regard for legacy.

Ram concept teaser SEMA – © Ram

Stealthy Rollout Builds Buzz Ahead of SEMA Show

Details remain scarce — intentionally so. Stellantis has only released limited previews, revealing just fragments of the vehicles’ designs and offering no technical data. But the intent is clear: to generate curiosity and momentum ahead of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for November 4–8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Stellantis is “being sneaky with these teasers,” which is likely part of a broader marketing tactic. By pairing cryptic visuals with well-known color schemes and badges, the company is relying on fan speculation and social media traction to amplify interest organically.

The vehicles will be showcased alongside a wider range of performance concepts under the Mopar banner, continuing Stellantis’ tradition of using the SEMA stage to showcase experimental and limited-run vehicles that reflect the brand’s identity. For now, the Purple Haze Charger and the Sublime Green Ram 1500 V-8 are doing exactly what they were built to do: grab attention without saying too much.