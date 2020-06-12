No Comments

New Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition

Photo: FCA

Dodge is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Challenger by introducing the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition of the car. Available for the 2020 model year, this edition combines the iconic design of the Challenger with stylish new features.

A Powerful and Thrilling Model: An overview of the 2020 Dodge Challenger

Exterior features

The Challenger 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition stands out on crowded streets with its Satin Black hand-painted hood and “DODGE” taillamp badge. The black-wrapped roof and decklid have a bold look, while the spoiler badges come with a “Gold School” finish. The car also has “Gold School” wheels that are available in three different sizes, depending on the model.

Illuminated Air Catcher headlamps feature “50” logos with LED lighting, and the instrument panel has badging with a “Challenger50” logo. To complement these components, you can select between the Granite, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Indigo Blue, White Knuckle, Triple Nickel, and new Smoke Show colors.

Interior amenities

The interior of the this edition has a nostalgic appearance, going so far as to display the 1970 Challenger on the Electronic Vehicle Information Center screen. Premium berber floor mats also protect the floor from dirt and spills, while looking stylish with an embroidered “50” logo.

The new edition comes with Nappa leather and Alcantara suede performance seats, which have embroidered “50” logo seatbacks and sepia accent stitching. These seats also have heating and ventilation to keep you comfortable in different weather conditions.

In addition to giving a more sophisticated look to the seats, sepia accent stitching also adds style to the Alcantara door bolsters, door panels, center console lid, armrest, flat-bottom steering wheel, and real carbon fiber instrument panel.

A Number of Options to Choose From: A look at the Dodge lineup

If you’re interested in purchasing the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition, you can opt for it on the Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack Widebody, or R/T Scat Pack. Dealerships can order this new edition in June, and then you can check them out at dealerships this fall.