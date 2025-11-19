Wendy’s Employees Can Get a Dodge Durango Hellcat Discount—and Yes, It’s Real

Thanks to the FCA Affiliate Rewards program, team members of the burger chain can access one of the most powerful SUVs on the market—710 horsepower included.

This offer is part of a wider initiative by Stellantis, the automotive group behind Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and other brands. It includes a range of eligible vehicles, but the Durango Hellcat stands out—not just for its performance, but for its unexpected presence on a list targeted at quick-service employees. The discount program is part of a partnership network that stretches beyond typical suppliers and fleet buyers.

The reward program is framed as a unique benefit to help increase visibility of Stellantis’ range across different workforce segments. It’s not just limited to Wendy’s either—other chains like Burger King and Taco Bell are also listed. Still, the practicality of the offer raises questions, especially when considering the price tag attached to vehicles like the Durango SRT Hellcat.

What the Deal Actually Includes

The FCA Affiliate Rewards system allows employees of partner companies to purchase Stellantis vehicles at one percent below invoice price, plus a flat $75 administration fee. This approach eliminates negotiations, giving buyers a straightforward path to acquisition. According to Motor1, the program was originally designed for suppliers and fleet companies but has expanded its reach over time to include less traditional partners.

Wendy’s employees now benefit from the same pricing structure as long-standing corporate affiliates, which includes access to models across the Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram, and Alfa Romeo brands. Still, the actual savings vary depending on current market incentives. In some cases, cash rebates or other dealer-specific promotions may offer better value than the affiliate pricing.

© Dodge

The Price Tag Reality for Fast Food Workers

While the idea of owning a Durango Hellcat sounds appealing, affordability remains a barrier. The vehicle carries a starting price near $80,000, and according CarsDirect, the final out-the-door cost is closer to $93,000 before tax. That amount doesn’t include long-term expenses like gas, insurance, or maintenance—all substantial for a high-performance SUV.

For a typical Wendy’s crew member, this level of expense is far beyond reach, even with the discounted rate. The program, while technically inclusive, highlights a mismatch between the cars offered and the economic reality of the average employee at a participating chain.

Not Available in All States

Not all employees can benefit from the program, regardless of interest or budget. The 2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat is currently banned in several states due to regulatory or emissions constraints. Those living in California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, New York, or Pennsylvania cannot legally purchase this specific model.

The restrictions are expected to change in the near future, but no timeline has been provided. In the meantime, eligible employees in compliant states are free to browse other options in the Stellantis lineup if the Hellcat is off the table.