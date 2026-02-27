Volvo’s Cheapest EV Is About to Become More Affordable with New Entry-Level Trim

The EX30 is currently Volvo’s most affordable electric vehicle and plays a central role in the company’s electric strategy. By introducing a lower-powered configuration and expanding customization options, the automaker is adjusting the model’s positioning while keeping its core specifications intact.

This update comes as pricing and range remain decisive factors in the compact electric SUV segment. Alongside hardware changes, Volvo is relying on over-the-air updates to enhance the ownership experience for both new and current drivers.

A New Entry-Level EX30 with Reduced Power and Lower Expected Price

Volvo is adding a new entry-level EX30 trim equipped with a more efficient single motor delivering 147 horsepower (110 kW), a notable reduction compared with the 268 horsepower (200 kW) offered in the current Single Motor version.

The new variant uses the same 51 kWh battery and delivers a WLTP range of up to 211 miles (339 km). Buyers seeking additional range will still be able to opt for the larger 69 kWh battery, which provides up to 296 miles (476 km) under WLTP testing.

New Entry-Level Volvo EX30 – © Volvo

According to Electrek, Volvo has not announced official pricing for this new version. The model is expected to start at close to €30,000 ($35,500). By comparison, the current EX30 Single Motor begins at approximately €36,000 to €38,000 ($42,500 to $44,900) in Europe.

In the United States, the 2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor starts at $38,950 and offers an EPA-estimated driving range of 261 miles. Volvo did not confirm whether the new entry-level variant will be sold in the US. If introduced, it could bring the EX30’s starting price closer to $35,000.

Volvo EX30 Black Edition – © Volvo

Black Edition and Harvest Interior Expand Customization

For the 2027 model year, Volvo is also introducing new trims focused on design. One of them is the EX30 Black Edition, featuring a fully blacked-out interior.

The company is also unveiling a new “Harvest” interior theme, described by Volvo as “a warm light-toned aesthetic inspired by Scandinavian summer evenings.” This option provides a lighter alternative within the EX30 lineup.

These additions expand personalization choices without modifying the vehicle’s platform or battery specifications. The new trims are part of a broader refresh that combines pricing adjustments and aesthetic updates.

Volvo EX30 ”Harvest” Interior – © Volvo

Over-the-Air Updates Add Vehicle-to-Load and New User Interface

Volvo is rolling out Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality to all current EX30 owners through an over-the-air software update. The feature allows drivers to use the vehicle’s battery as a mobile power source capable of supplying energy to a campsite, workstation, laptop, and other electrical devices.

In parallel, a redesigned user interface will be introduced this summer via another over-the-air update. Volvo states that the updated infotainment system will be easier to use, notably thanks to a customizable content bar. The new UX will be available to both new and existing EX30 drivers.

As a reminder, the 2026 Volvo EX30 lineup in the United States includes the Single Motor, Plus starting at $38,950 with an EPA-estimated range of 261 miles; the Twin Motor Performance, Plus starting at $44,900 with a 253-mile EPA-estimated range; the Twin Motor Performance, Ultra starting at $46,600 with a 253-mile EPA-estimated range; and the EX30 Cross Country starting at $48,150 with a 227-mile EPA-estimated range.

Volvo’s upcoming entry-level trim is expected to undercut current European pricing, reinforcing the EX30’s position as the brand’s most accessible electric vehicle while maintaining its existing battery options and software capabilities.