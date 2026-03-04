Volvo EX60’s Unstoppable Demand Forces Production Boost for 2026

Introduced in late January, the EX60 is Volvo’s most advanced electric vehicle (EV) to date, and it’s showing early signs of success. The vehicle’s European-only availability so far has not hindered its popularity; in fact, it has already outpaced the smaller EX30 in initial orders, despite being priced higher and being larger.

While customer-specific models aren’t expected to roll off the assembly line until next month, demand has been strong enough for Volvo to rethink its production for 2026, a year that had already been planned in detail. As orders flood in, Volvo is actively negotiating with labor unions to keep the Torslanda plant open for an additional week this summer, a rare move that would help meet the growing needs of its customers.

Volvo EX60 Reveal – © Volvo

A Surprise Success for Volvo’s EV Lineup

Volvo’s decision to ramp up production is largely due to the unexpected level of interest in the EX60. According to reports, the company has already received more than 3,000 orders in Sweden alone, with nearly all major European markets reporting significantly higher-than-anticipated demand. As reported by InsideEVs, the company’s chief commercial officer, Erik Severinson, described this situation as a “good problem to have,” highlighting the overwhelming positive response to the EX60.

Despite the challenges of scaling up production quickly, Volvo is optimistic. The EX60 is built on a new 800-volt platform with cutting-edge features like cell-to-pack technology and megacastings, making it one of the most technologically advanced electric SUVs on the market. These advancements enable the EX60 to offer a 400-mile range and charge from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

The vehicle’s success is particularly notable after the lackluster reception of Volvo’s EX90 flagship, which failed to meet the company’s expectations. The EX60, by contrast, appears to have ticked all the boxes, offering an appealing combination of price, performance, and cutting-edge technology. This new model’s price tag starts at €63,000 ($73,000) in Europe, which aligns it with the XC60 Plug-In Hybrid, making it an attractive option for families looking for a modern electric vehicle.

Volvo EX60 – © Volvo

A Bold Move for Volvo’s Production Plans

Volvo’s production strategy, which includes keeping the Torslanda plant open for an additional week this summer, reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the surging demand for the EX60. This move would be unprecedented, as the plant typically closes for a few weeks each summer to accommodate employee vacations and maintenance.

While Volvo has not disclosed the exact number of units it initially planned to build this year, the company’s swift response indicates just how important the EX60 is for the automaker’s future in the electric vehicle market. As of now, the company is finalizing discussions with labor unions to extend production, ensuring that it can meet the strong consumer demand without compromising on quality or timelines.

With the EX60’s first deliveries scheduled for next month, Volvo is poised to take a significant step forward in its EV strategy. The company has already proven that it can quickly adapt to market conditions, making this year’s production increase a critical part of Volvo’s plan to solidify its position as a leader in the electric vehicle market.

Volvo EX60 Interior – © Volvo

Global Competitors Watching Closely

Volvo is not alone in the electric crossover race. Competitors like the BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC EV also use newly developed 800V platforms that promise faster recharging and longer ranges, helping them compete with the EX60.

However, Volvo’s ability to fine-tune its production schedule so quickly, coupled with the vehicle’s attractive pricing and high-tech features, makes the EX60 an exciting proposition for European consumers looking for a high-performance electric SUV.