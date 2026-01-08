Volvo’s New EX60 Electric SUV Promises 400-Mile Range and Ultra-Fast Charging

As the Swedish automaker’s most ambitious electric model to date, the Volvo EX60 will combine cutting-edge technology with Volvo’s signature emphasis on safety, performance, and comfort.

Designed to replace the popular XC60 in Volvo’s lineup, the EX60 is positioned to not just compete but also redefine what an electric SUV can be. Set to debut on January 21, 2026, this new offering marks a significant milestone in Volvo’s journey toward an electrified future.

Long Range, Short Charging Times

One of the most striking features of the Volvo EX60 is its impressive driving range. According to Volvo, the EX60 will be capable of reaching up to 400 miles on a single charge in the EPA test cycle. This makes it not only the longest-range electric vehicle in Volvo’s lineup but also one of the top contenders in its category, offering a significant boost in range over the EX90’s 310 miles and the smaller EX30 and EX40 models, which fall between 261 and 296 miles of range.

In addition to its impressive range, the EX60 boasts extraordinary charging speeds. The vehicle is equipped with an 800-volt system, enabling it to add 168 miles of range in just 10 minutes when using a 400 kW DC fast charger. This rapid-charging capability is a major selling point for the EX60, particularly as charging infrastructure continues to improve worldwide. The ability to top up such a substantial amount of range in mere minutes will go a long way toward alleviating concerns about the time spent charging during long trips.

Volvo EX60 – © Volvo

Advanced Technology for Better Efficiency

To achieve its remarkable range and charging speeds, Volvo has incorporated several technological innovations into the EX60. The SUV will feature the new SPA3 electrical platform, a key component that allows for improved energy performance and greater efficiency. The platform is designed to accommodate larger battery packs while minimizing weight, a balance that is critical to both range and performance.

One of the most significant advancements is the EX60’s use of mega casting. This innovative manufacturing technique reduces the number of components needed in the vehicle’s structure by casting large, single pieces instead of smaller, multiple parts. This not only reduces weight but also lowers production costs and simplifies assembly. The result is a lighter, more efficient vehicle that is easier and more cost-effective to produce.

Additionally, the EX60’s battery integration directly into the chassis, as opposed to being a separate block, contributes to a better energy density and helps maximize the available interior space. These design choices reflect Volvo’s focus on making the EX60 not just powerful, but also practical and sustainable. The vehicle’s in-house developed electric motors further enhance efficiency, ensuring that the EX60 delivers strong performance without compromising on energy usage.

© Volvo

Safety, Comfort, and Innovation

As with all Volvo models, the EX60 will place a heavy emphasis on safety and occupant comfort. The SUV will feature Volvo’s innovative multi-adaptive seatbelt, which adjusts the belt’s tension based on the occupant’s size and the force of a potential crash. This new safety feature adds another layer of protection to the already extensive list of standard safety technologies that Volvo is known for.

The interior design of the EX60 also reflects Volvo’s commitment to creating a comfortable and spacious cabin. The integration of the battery into the vehicle’s structure frees up space, offering more room for passengers and cargo.

The EX60 will also feature a modern and minimalist interior style, in line with Volvo’s Scandinavian design philosophy. In addition to comfort, the vehicle will be equipped with the latest in-car technology, including Google and Android Automotive systems, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The EX60 is also expected to include a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, designed to make driving easier and safer for all occupants. These features will be complemented by Volvo’s updated multimedia system, which provides not just entertainment but also real-time updates and navigation capabilities.