Volvo Recalls Over 40,000 Electric SUVs After Major Battery Safety Scare

The recall was prompted by a risk of the battery pack overheating, which could potentially lead to a fire. Volvo confirmed that it is contacting owners of the affected vehicles to inform them of the next steps.

In the meantime, the company has instructed owners to take precautions by reducing charging levels and parking the vehicles outside to minimize the risk. The affected battery modules were supplied by Geely, Volvo’s parent company, through their joint venture, Shandong Geely Sunwoda Power Battery Co. The supplier has since fixed the issue and will provide new battery cells.

A Growing Safety Concern for Volvo’s Electric Vehicles

The recall, which affects over 40,000 Volvo EX30 SUVs, raises important concerns about battery safety in electric vehicles. According to Volvo, the issue is due to the risk of overheating within the battery packs, which could cause a fire, reports Electrek.

This problem has affected both the Single-Motor Extended Range and Twin-Motor Performance models, which together make up the 40,323 vehicles included in the recall. Volvo has assured affected owners that the company will replace the faulty battery modules at no charge once the new components are available.

While this recall affects numerous vehicles, the company is taking immediate steps to manage the situation. Volvo has already reached out to owners and begun the process of notifying them about the recall. Additionally, it has emphasized the importance of reducing the risk of fire by parking the vehicles outside and limiting the battery charge to 70%. This action aims to minimize any immediate dangers while the issue is being addressed.

Volvo EX30 – © Volvo

Financial Implications of the Recall

The financial impact of the recall is substantial. It is estimated that replacing the faulty battery modules could cost Volvo around $195 million. However, this figure may rise, as the costs associated with such a large-scale recall can be unpredictable.

Despite the financial burden, Volvo is determined to resolve the issue promptly and maintain its reputation as a safety-conscious automaker. The recall is expected to affect vehicles in several regions, including at least 40 EX30s in the United States, and involves models from the 2025 production year.

In a statement to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Volvo clarified that the high-voltage battery may short-circuit and overheat, leading to potential hazards. The company is working closely with its battery supplier, Geely, which has already rectified the issue with its battery cells.

© Volvo

Maintaining Trust in Volvo’s Safety Leadership

Volvo has long been known for its commitment to vehicle safety, and this recall underscores the importance of addressing potential risks in electric vehicle technology. Although the recall is necessary to address a serious safety concern, it could affect consumer trust if the fix is not implemented swiftly and effectively.

Battery safety remains a crucial issue for electric vehicle manufacturers, and Volvo’s response to this recall will be closely watched by both consumers and industry experts alike.

Volvo has emphasized that once the replacement modules are available, the repair will be carried out free of charge. The company’s recall number is R10355, and owners can contact Volvo’s customer service at 1-800-458-1552 for more information. Additionally, owners can reach out to the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the NHTSA website for more details.