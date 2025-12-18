2026 Ford Escape Won’t Be Sold in These Six States

Though the 2026 model shares the same powertrains as the 2025 version, and CARB regulations have not changed between these years, Ford has opted not to go through the certification process. As a result, consumers in these states will only have the option to buy the 2025 Ford Escape, while the 2026 model remains available in other parts of the United States.

This decision has raised questions about why Ford chose not to certify a vehicle nearing the end of its production run, particularly when other models like the Bronco Sport and Maverick, which use similar powertrains, are not facing the same restrictions.

The Role of CARB Certification

At the heart of this issue is the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which sets emissions standards for several states. Automakers must have each vehicle, engine, and drivetrain combination certified annually by CARB, a process that ensures compliance with the state’s strict environmental regulations. Failure to comply can lead to substantial fines—up to $48,788 per vehicle if the combination is not properly certified.

No significant changes to CARB regulations between the 2025 and 2026 model years appear to explain Ford’s decision. The automaker’s choice to forgo certification suggests that the costs associated with certifying a vehicle nearing the end of its production life were not worth the effort.

Limited Availability for Six States

The six states where the 2026 Ford Escape will not be available—California, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York, Washington, and Vermont—are all governed by CARB’s emissions regulations. This means that, for customers in these states, the 2026 Escape will not be an option. Ford’s decision to not certify the 2026 Escape for these states limits consumer choice and is a significant change from the 2025 model, which is still available for sale.

Why Ford Chose Not to Certify the 2026 Escape

Ford’s decision not to pursue CARB certification for the 2026 Escape has left some industry experts puzzled. While the automaker could have certified the vehicle for these states, which have some of the most rigorous emissions rules in the country, it chose not to take on the costs associated with the certification process. This has sparked speculation that Ford may have seen little value in certifying a vehicle that would soon be discontinued.

The Bronco Sport and Maverick, both of which share similar powertrains with the Escape, are not facing the same restrictions, raising further questions about Ford’s approach. One possible explanation is that Ford simply decided it wasn’t worth investing time and resources into certifying the 2026 Escape, especially given the fact that the vehicle will soon be out of production.

However, the decision also highlights the growing complexity of meeting state-level emissions requirements and the financial considerations automakers must weigh when deciding which models to certify.