When High-Tech Turns Against You: Volvo EX90 Owners Sound the Alarm

Volvo just rolled out its newest SUVs, the EX30 and EX90, and they’ve got everyone talking. These vehicles come loaded with a groundbreaking software setup that supports remote updates, promising a ride that gets better with time. But the launch hasn’t been all smooth sailing—several issues have cropped up, leaving folks questioning their overall performance and reliability.

Launch hiccups overshadow tech perks

Even though Volvo’s new SUVs were supposed to be packed with cool, forward-thinking features, the debut was marred by delays and pesky technical glitches. The EX90, in particular, has drawn attention for having several software bugs that spoiled its big entrance. Drivers have noted various reliability snags and missing features they were looking forward to in these high-tech rides.

A thorough test by Consumer Reports—an independent American group known for its strict testing methods—put the EX90 through 1,000 miles. Their findings were worrisome, as the vehicle was found to be unstable and unreliable, making people wonder about Volvo’s new software-first approach.

Specific software glitches noted

Drivers have been hit with a few persistent problems, especially with the car’s interconnected systems, which controls a bunch of functions. There have been reports of the screen shutting off randomly, throwing a wrench in some of the car’s key systems. There have also been moments when the car just wouldn’t start for several minutes.

Another issue has been with safety features. One user mentioned that the airbag warning light stayed on for an entire week, sparking worries about potential safety loopholes. On top of that, the SOS system didn’t work until a remote update came through, exposing some hiccups in the emergency functions.

Software updates: fixing issues or stirring the pot?

To tackle these problems, Volvo pushed out a software update meant to iron out some of the bugs. The update successfully silenced the persistent airbag alert, but it ended up causing new problems. After the update, users found that the Bluetooth audio and radio systems stopped working, and strange error messages began popping up on the screens.

A reporter from Consumer Reports was pretty outspoken about Volvo’s decision to ship the vehicles without the necessary software version 1.3.18 pre-installed, a move that might have prevented some of these early troubles.

Promised features still missing

Adding to the frustration, several advertised features are still nowhere to be seen in these new models. For instance, the EX90’s LiDAR sensor, which was expected to boost driving assistance systems, is currently only gathering data without offering any real functionality to drivers.

This missing piece highlights a bigger challenge with Volvo’s ambitious push into software-defined vehicles. If these bugs aren’t sorted out, they might lead to some hefty financial setbacks for the brand.

At this point, Volvo’s journey into high-tech vehicle territory might have been a bit ahead of its time, considering the current state of the market and the maturity of the technology needed to support these advancements smoothly.

As Volvo works through these issues with the EX30 and EX90, drivers are left wondering whether these early glitches are just normal growing pains or signs of deeper, ongoing problems with how Volvo is tackling innovation in car tech.

These ongoing developments with Volvo’s latest SUVs are serving as both a word of caution and a learning moment for car makers everywhere, as they face customer dissatisfaction similar to that experienced by Tesla owners. Automakers are trying to blend cutting-edge technology with solid reliability, a balancing act that’s becoming more and more important as drivers’ expectations for connected, tech-savvy vehicles continue to rise.