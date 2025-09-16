Dodge’s Most Extreme SUV Just Got Banned in 18 States

The restriction applies to a specific group of states that have adopted the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions guidelines. While Dodge has moved to an all-V8 lineup for the Durango in 2026, that shift now limits sales in key regions. The automaker is currently unable to offer its most powerful variants in nearly a third of the country’s auto market.

The move underscores the ongoing divide between federal and state environmental regulations, particularly as manufacturers like Stellantis attempt to balance performance branding with legal compliance. While some CARB states are critical sales territories for muscle vehicles, local rules now exclude these V8 models, forcing Dodge to recalibrate its offering.

Carb Rules Block V8 Models despite Federal Rollbacks

While the Trump administration effectively neutralized corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) penalties in 2023, individual states that follow CARB rules still enforce their own emissions standards. This regulatory framework, active in 17 states plus Washington D.C., prevents Dodge from selling the Durango R/T 392 and Durango SRT Hellcat locally. According to Motor1, this information first surfaced through a dealer ordering guide, and was later confirmed by a Dodge spokesperson.

The company clarified that the Durango GT, powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, remains available nationwide. However, the higher-output R/T 392 with a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V8, and the SRT Hellcat with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, are now limited to non-CARB states only. Dodge emphasized that it is still working with CARB to make these engines available across the entire U.S. market.

Shift to V8 Lineup Triggers Regulatory Exclusion

In 2026, Dodge dropped the base V6 option on the Durango, opting instead for an all-V8 lineup. The decision came roughly a month after the Trump-era Big Beautiful Bill Act reduced the penalty for missing CAFE targets to zero dollars, a change that influenced powertrain strategies across multiple brands. The new structure means that even the entry-level GT trim is equipped with a V8, making it more difficult to navigate CARB’s emissions standards.

The affected states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.—now block the two most powerful Durango variants from being sold within their borders. Dodge said in a statement that it continues to work toward selling the Durango R/T 392 and SRT Hellcat in all markets, with order books expected to open by the end of the year for both models.

Stellantis’ Changing Direction amid Leadership Shake-up

Under former CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis began phasing out its V8 offerings in favor of battery-electric and straight-six alternatives, a shift that replaced the Charger and Challenger lineup with a new model focused on efficiency. That strategy also eliminated the 5.7-liter Hemi from the Ram 1500.

But following Tavares’ removal in late 2024 and the rollback of federal fuel economy fines, Stellantis has reversed course. As reported by Motor1, the company reintroduced the V8 in the Ram 1500 and revived the supercharged TRX model. Dodge also cancelled the all-electric Ram 1500 REV, pivoting instead to a range-extended hybrid concept. While CARB states remain off-limits for some V8 models, the brand continues pushing for a broader return of its signature powertrains, including efforts to bring the V8 back to the next-generation Charger.