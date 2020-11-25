No Comments

TxDOT Urges Drivers to Move Over and Slow Down to Roadside Workers

In the coming days and weeks, countless drivers will be taking to the highways for holiday travel. Those busy driving conditions have the potential to make every day a little more hazardous for roadside workers. That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation wants to make drivers aware of the safest practices for driving around workers.

TxDOT’s latest campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation has launched the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to raise awareness about Lone Star State’s Move Over/Slow Down law. Meant to protect roadside workers, this law indicates drivers to slow down or move over in the presence of pulled-over first responders, TxDOT workers, utility servicers, emergency service people, and tow truck operators. Drivers who fail to comply will have to cough up some cash for a $2,000 fine.

November is a big month for traffic safety awareness. This month plays host to National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, from Nov 9-15, as well as TxDOT’s yearly seat-belt-safety awareness ads, dubbed Click It or Ticket. To help enforce these laws, you’ll see more law enforcement vehicles (and traffic stops) by the roadside in the coming weeks.

Understanding the Move Over/Slow Down law

The Move Over/Slow Down law urges you to drive carefully around roadside workers. If you spot a roadside worker’s vehicle pulled over with flashing lights on, do your best to get out of the lane that’s nearest to the worker.

When it comes to the “Slow Down” portion of the law, if you can’t move over, you should reduce your speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. On roads with 25 mph speed limits or less, drop your speed down to 5 mph.

While the Move Over/Slow Down law was established back in 2003 to protect fire crews, police officers, and emergency medical teams, it’s been expanded to include TxDOT workers, roadside service provides, and utility service people.