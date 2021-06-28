No Comments

TxDOT Urges Motorists to Hang Up and Drive

While traffic was down in 2020, dangerous driving, crashes, and road deaths were on the rise. Texas roadways experienced this trend, too, and there’s a completely preventable cause for some of these incidents — distracted driving. That’s why TxDOT released its new “Talk. Text. Crash.” ad campaign.

TxDOT launches yearly “Talk. Text. Crash.” initiative

The name “Talk. Text. Crash.” may sound a bit blunt, but it’s not an exaggeration. Nearly 20 percent of crashes on Texas roads during 2020 — which lead to 367 deaths and 2,205 severe injuries — were attributed to distracted driving. And in addition to being dangerous, it’s also illegal. Since September 1, 2017, you could be fined up to $200 for reading or writing a text from behind the wheel.

As in previous years, “Talk. Text. Crash.” is launching as a multifaceted campaign that incorporates conventional ads, social media posts, influencer endorsements, and even an AR game that’s designed for phones and tablets. Just don’t play it while driving, natch.

Strategies to combat distracted driving

To help you stay safe behind the wheel, TxDOT offered a handful of tips. Here they are, along with a handful of our own:

Minimize distractions by putting your phone out of reach. You can also power it off, use Do Not Disturb mode, or use an app that helps prevent distracted driving.

If you really need to talk or text, find a safe place to park. Only hit the road again once you’ve completed your communication.

Inform your loved ones before you hit the road — let them know you’ll only respond to texts and calls once you’re parked. And if you really don’t want to leave your friends, family, and associates hanging, you may even be able to get an app that sends automated responses while you’re driving.

Cell phones aren’t the only cause of distracted driving. Pets, particularly those sitting in the passenger seat, can be a significant disruption — and they can be more easily injured in the event of an accident. You can minimize distractions — and keep your four-legged friend safe — by securing them in the back seat with a harness or carrier.

To prevent distraction, you may need to limit the amount of activity or number of passengers in the vehicle. Young drivers, in particular, may find themselves focusing on their friends rather than traffic

For more tips, check out our article on ways to minimize distractions on the road.