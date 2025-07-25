Unbelievable but True: This Electric SUV Costs Less Than \$99 a Month

In a time when electric vehicles are really taking off, Volkswagen is making a bold move that might just change what buyers expect. The company is now offering leases for its ID.4 electric SUV starting at just $99 a month—a new level of affordability. This offer stands out even more considering the ID.4 comes in as a top-notch, $45,000 electric SUV.

Unprecedented lease opportunity

It’s rare to see lease deals under $100 per month in the auto world, which makes this offer for the ID.4 pretty eye-catching. Volkswagen is clearly trying to open the doors for more people to switch from gas-guzzlers to cleaner rides.

One dealership pushing the envelope is Volkswagen of Garden Grove in California. They’re leasing the 2025 ID.4 Pro RWD at this unbeatable price. The deal includes a 24-month lease with an upfront cost of $2,995. Plus, there’s a $5,000 cash back bonus you can use either on a new ID.4 purchase or its lease, making the whole package even sweeter.

Specs and model details

The 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 packs some serious features across its five trims: Pro, AWD Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro S, and AWD Pro S Plus. Starting at $45,095, the base model offers an EPA-estimated range of 291 miles, putting it on par with other popular electric SUVs.

If you’re into performance, the 2025 ID.4 Pro RWD churns out 282 horsepower from its single rear electric motor. It also comes with neat features like a 12.9″ infotainment system that works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. The car also shows off Volkswagen’s new ID.Cockpit digital display.

For those leaning toward the AWD version, it ups the power by adding another 53 horsepower for a total of 335 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range of 263 miles. It even comes with a tow hitch for extra convenience.

Competitive leasing edge

When you compare leasing options, Volkswagen’s deal really stands out. For example, leases on the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 kick off at $179 per month, which makes the ID.4’s $99 monthly lease look even more tempting for anyone wanting an affordable electric ride.

Before now, Volkswagen had the 2025 ID.4 leasing for as low as $129 per month, but thanks to some aggressive pricing by dealers this month, the price just got even lower. This move shows a serious effort to boost sales and grab a bigger slice of the market.

Availability and access

If you’re interested in these offers, you can check out deals on the 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 through trusted affiliate links or by visiting dealerships like Volkswagen of Garden Grove in California. This offer highlights Volkswagen’s dedication to not only building quality electric cars but also making them more wallet-friendly for a bigger group of buyers.

As more people turn to electric vehicles because of environmental concerns and new tech advances, deals like these could speed up the shift to cleaner rides among everyday consumers. By lowering the financial bar with these attractive leasing options, Volkswagen is broadening its customer base while also helping push forward sustainable transportation options.

This fresh approach from Volkswagen invites everyone to rethink their vehicle choices and try out cleaner energy without emptying their wallets—a chance worth checking out if you’re ready to join the EV movement.