Updates to the 2023 GMC Lineup

Photo: GMC

The GMC lineup is receiving a mixed bag of updates for the 2023 model year. Most of the brand’s vehicles will be receiving fairly minor enhancements, but the Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Canyon have major upgrades on the horizon. Here’s a look at what’s new.

Acadia

The Acadia boasts a trio of new colors for 2023: Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Ultra Blue Metallic, and Sterling Metallic. These colors will replace three other hues: Satin Steel Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Cayenne Red Tintcoat.

Canyon

Big changes are coming to the Canyon for 2023. It will sport a completely new design, a majorly revised platform, and a fully refreshed powertrain lineup. On top of that, it should boast a wealth of new standard and available safety technology.

Sierra 1500

This pickup truck gained two exciting new trim levels for the latest model year — Denali Ultimate and AT4X. The Denali Ultimate come loaded with luxuries like full-grain leather upholstery, massaging front seats, and custom styling features. The AT4X expands upon the AT4’s adventure-ready capabilities with even more off-road-oriented accessories.

Sierra HD

Not much is currently known about the 2023 Sierra HD. While a major refresh was expected for 2023, that’s been delayed until 2024. Given that it’s on the cusp of a major update, the 2023 model will likely have only minor tweaks and updates.

Terrain

For 2023, the Terrain is swapping its old 170-horsepower engine for a 1.5-liter engine that provides 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. This mirrors the 2023 update for the Terrain’s corporate cousin, the 2023 Chevy Equinox.

Yukon

The Yukon gained a new range-topping trim level for the 2023 model year. The Yukon Denali Ultimate boasts a wealth of upgrades, including Vader Chrome exterior accents, heated and ventilated massaging front seats, signature styling cues, full-grain leather upholstery, and Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

