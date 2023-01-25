No Comments

Updates to the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD

Photo: Chevrolet

According to Chevrolet, the refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD is designed to build upon the model’s core strengths and meet the demands of heavy-duty truck customers. Here’s a look at what’s new on this work-ready pickup.

More power

The 2024 Silverado HD offers more towing power and a more refined ride thanks to its newly standard Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. This new gearbox allows the Silverado HD’s 6.6-liter gas engine to maintain its peak power output for longer periods of time. As a result, the gas-powered engine can now deliver 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, along with a GCWR of 26,000 pounds, compared to last year’s maximum of 24,000 pounds.

Refreshed styling

The updated Silverado HD arrives in style with new fascia, new headlights, and new grille. Up front, you’ll find C-shaped headlights, standard tow hooks, and a redesigned hood scoop. Plus, the Silverado HD will offer six new exterior colors: Sterling Gray, Radiant Red, Dark Ash, Lakeshore Blue Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Meteorite Metallic.

Interior updates

Much like the recently refreshed Silverado 1500, the Silverado HD will receive an updated interior and a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment system as standard features on the LT model and above.

Trailering technology

With the addition of four new trailering technologies, it’s apparent that Chevy is going all-out in its quest to make the Silverado HD even more suited to tough jobs. The 2024 Silverado HD offers tech tools like Trailer-Compatible Adaptive Cruise Control, which accounts for the added weight of your trailer when accelerating and braking in Adaptive Cruise Control mode. Plus, it will feature Enhanced Transparent Trailer View, which now works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. New Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert helps you stay aware of your surroundings, while GCW Alert lets you know if your trailer exceeds the manufacturer’s recommended weight rating.

Safety features

The Silverado HD has long been light on driver-assist technology, but that’s about to change for 2024. The latest Silverado HD comes standard with Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Departure Warning.

New ZR2 trim level

As in previous model years, the Silverado HD is offered at the Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country trim level. However, later in the model year, Chevy will release the first-ever Silverado HD ZR2. Although little has been officially revealed about the Silverado HD ZR2, it’s likely to come with off-road-ready features like custom shocks and skid plates

