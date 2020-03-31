No Comments

US News Praises 2020 Chevy Malibu and Impala for Spacious Interiors

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

SUVs, trucks, and minivans usually get all the attention from drivers looking for roomy accommodations in their vehicles. But, some sedans, like the Chevy Malibu and Chevy Impala, offer ample space, too. The two well-equipped models just made U.S. News & World Report’s List of the 15 Roomiest Sedans in 2020.

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Making the list in the midsize sedan category, the 2020 Chevy Malibu earned kudos from the editors for its impressive fuel efficiency, affordability, and well-equipped interior.

“The Malibu features spacious front seats, decent rear-seat space, and an average-sized trunk with a wide opening. It provides a smooth ride and its turbo-four base engine delivers sufficient acceleration. If you want plenty of power, a more potent turbo-four is available,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The 2020 Chevy Malibu offers modern connectivity tech to help make daily commutes and longer drivers more enjoyable. Smartphone integration is simple and seamless with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2020 Chevrolet Impala

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala earns the top spot in the large sedan category. Plus, it won the pub’s distinction of 2020 Best Large Car for the Money. Although the cabin lacks in sophisticated design, Loveday notes its ample and comfortable space for passengers and trunk space.

2020 Chevrolet Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

“The Impala’s trunk is the roomiest among large cars. Rounding out its strengths are its agreeable ride, capable V6 engine, respectable crash test results, and above-average predicted reliability rating,” Loveday reports.

The 2020 Impala delivers an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 18 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. The standard 3.6-liter V6 engine generates 305 horsepower for a peppy performance that makes commuting more fun. Staying in touch with clients and family and connected to your favorite apps is easily facilitated through the user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment System.

