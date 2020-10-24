No Comments

US News Rates Chevy Sonic As One of the Best Cars for Grads

2020 Chevrolet Sonic

Photo: Chevrolet

As a recent graduate, you’re probably equally excited and overwhelmed about your next chapter. There’s so much to do and figure out, including deciding on what car to purchase. In order to reduce at least some of your stress, the editors of U.S. News & World Report put together a list of the Best Cars for Recent Graduates in 2020. The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic earned a spot.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Sonic

The pub’s editors focused their search on vehicles with Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices at or below $25,000, high-reliability scores, good value, advanced safety features, and high-quality standard infotainment interfaces.

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, which is available as a hatchback or sedan, earned a U.S. News Overall Score of 8.0 out of 10, garnering points for its nimble performance, ample space, and modern technology. Its MSRP of $16,720 is great, too.

“For being an inexpensive small car, the 2020 Chevy Sonic is surprisingly fun to drive. The engine is zippy in town and on the highway, and the steering is sharp,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Kristen Hall-Geisler. “The Sonic also has an above-average predicted reliability score.”

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback boasts 47.7 cubic feet of cargo space when you fold the rear seats down. The standard ECOTEC 1.4-liter turbocharged engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission churns out 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. The Sonic’s powertrain will also help keep you on the road longer thanks to EPA-estimated ratings of 26 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

The 2020 Sonic features the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a standard 7-inch diagonal touch screen. This user-friendly system offers smartphone integration with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bluetooth audio streaming is standard, too.

Standard safety features include 10 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear vision camera.