Van Nuys Towing Scam Busted: Police Seize Over 140 Vehicles in Major Crackdown

An illegal towing scheme has come to light in Van Nuys, Los Angeles with more than 140 vehicles being recovered. Tow truck operators are being accused of targeting drivers after minor collisions and then charging outrageous fees. This situation affects countless vehicle owners and sends a clear warning to everyone on the road.

How it all unfolded

The probe got underway after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), working alongside the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and other agencies, received plenty of tips about odd towing behavior. These tips led to a search warrant that uncovered a shady practice, often called “bandit towing.” In this scam, tow trucks zero in on people involved in minor accidents.

The trick was pretty slick. Someone posing as a helpful bystander would offer to swap contact info and any evidence, and then later send a text claiming that the victim’s insurance had approved a specific tow company. Caught off guard, the victim would sign towing agreements without realizing they were falling into a trap.

Victims and the businesses involved

The scam’s reach is clear. One victim was asked to pay as much as $15,000 just to get their car back. In another case, a woman arranged for towing through her insurance and said no to any unauthorized services at the scene, only to later find out that her car had been taken without her permission and was held until she paid up.

Names like Legend Auto and Legend Enterprise have come under fire in numerous Google reviews, with many complaints linking back to these companies. Officers executed search warrants at two Legend Auto locations and ended up impounding 145 vehicles to be returned to their owners.

How police responded

Law enforcement hasn’t taken these fraudulent practices lightly. Marla Ciuffitelli, Deputy Chief of the Operations Valley Bureau, pointed out that some companies were doing unauthorized towing and charging sky-high fees. Lt. Laurel Friedlander from the LAPD noted that tips from citizens ultimately led to uncovering scams involving theft by misleading claims and grand theft auto at Legend Auto.

Lt. Friedlander recounted a case where a victim initially declined towing, only to discover later that her car was illegally held by Legend until they got paid—a move clearly resembling grand theft auto. Meanwhile, Lt. Joe Dominguez from the CHP urged people to learn about their towing rights, explaining that unless a police officer directs otherwise, drivers can choose their own tow truck service.

Public advisory and ongoing probe

Authorities are now telling everyone to double-check with their insurance or the police to make sure a tow truck is legit before agreeing to any service. They also advise not signing any paperwork without fully understanding what it says.

The probe into this bandit towing operation is still ongoing as officials work to shut down these networks once and for all. Until then, motorists are encouraged to stay alert and know their rights when it comes to vehicle towing.

This scandal is a stark reminder that everyday situations, like vehicle towing, can be exploited. It highlights why staying informed and careful matters, and it shows that law enforcement is hard at work keeping fraudulent schemes in check. With the investigation ongoing, drivers, insurers, and police alike need to work together to stop these kinds of scams in the future.