Vehicular Viewing: New to Streaming for October 2021

From beloved classics to brand-new releases, October will usher in plenty of fresh streaming options for gearheads. If you love seeing cars on the big or small screen, here’s a look at some of the coming month’s top movies and TV shows that will scratch your itch for vehicular action.

Movies

American Graffiti (1973)

Before he went stratospheric with Star Wars, George Lucas made this nostalgic classic about early ’60s teen culture — complete with great characters, dozens of period-specific cars, and a soundtrack loaded with iconic oldies. (HBO Max, 10/1)

Bad Boys (1995)

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami cops, Bad Boys was Michael Bay’s debut film. Naturally, it’s loaded with all the loud explosions, spectacular car chases, and shamelessly dumb action that viewers have come to expect from Bay’s movies. The sequel, Bad Boys II, will also come to streaming in October. (HBO Max, 10/1)

Intersection (1994)

At the very least, this critically unloved movie has an interesting premise: It takes place as a series of memories flashing through the main character’s eyes as he crashes his Mercedes in slow motion. (Hulu, 10/1)

Night Teeth (2021)

An L.A. chauffeur gets hired to drive around two women for the night, but he gets more than he bargained for when they turn out to be … well, watch the trailer and find out. (Netflix, 10/20)

Speedway (1968)

Speedway is a musical that stars Elvis Presley as a NASCAR driver. He’s a little too generous with money for his own good and ends up entangled with an IRS agent played by Nancy Sinatra. (HBO Max, 10/1)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Holy schnikes! This extremely goofy and extremely quotable road-trip classic stars the late Chris Farley, David Spade, and a 1967 Plymouth Belvedere GTX. (Netflix, 10/1)

Television

Bad Sport

Combining sports and true crime, this documentary series includes an episode about Randy Lanier, a prominent 1980s racecar driver who also led a secret life as a drug-smuggling kingpin. (Netflix, 10/6)

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season 1

In this TV reboot of the late ’90s slasher movie franchise, a group of joyriding teens cover up their hit-and-run and incur the ire of a mysterious stalker. (Amazon, 10/15)