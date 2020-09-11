No Comments

[VIDEO] BTS Releases New Song for Hyundai’s IONIQ EV Brand

BTS previously starred in an Earth Day campaign for Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

As Global Brand Ambassadors for Hyundai, the seven members of BTS are very familiar with the automaker’s lineup of vehicles. The first campaign had the k-pop group starring in a series of videos with the Palisade SUV followed by a trip to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a pair of Palisades. The guys then arrived in style at the 2020 Grammys with the Hyundai NEXO fuel cell vehicle. Now, BTS has recorded a new song, “IONIQ: I’m On It,” to help launch Hyundai’s dedicated EV brand.

Following the record-breaking success of their latest hit, “Dynamite,” now is the perfect time for Hyundai to cash in on this well-established collaboration with the group. Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer at Hyundai, said, “I hope Hyundai and BTS’s new collaboration song encourages the band’s global fan base as well as our customers to draw their attention to Hyundai’s vision for clean mobility, which is being realized through the new IONIQ EV brand.”

The song, which is sung in Korean and English, comes complete with a music video starring BTS and features a variety of nature scenes to amplify the eco-friendliness of the IONIQ brand. It starts with V getting out of the driver’s seat of the Hyundai EV Prophecy concept, which was unveiled online in March, and later showcases the remaining members singing and dancing.

To help the brand get even more exposure, the music video featured a special IONIQ X BTS MP3 player designed to look like a cassette tape. The @hyundai.lifestyle Instagram account is currently running a contest (through Sept. 15) where 25 winners will receive the MP3 player, which includes individual messages from each member as well as the “IONIQ: I’m On It” song.

Hyundai realizes that its younger customers have a different set of values than older groups and is therefore adjusting how it markets some of its vehicles. For its efficient and environmentally-friendly IONIQ brand, Hyundai is hoping that the collaboration with BTS will help “spread the value of the positive energy they pursue together beyond advertising [a] specific vehicle,” added Wonhong Cho.