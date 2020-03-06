No Comments

Volkswagen’s ID.4 Electric SUV Revealed

It might still be camouflaged, but its still a sight to behold

Photo: Volkswagen

Things are moving fast at Volkswagen. The company’s push to embrace the electric vehicle revolution has resulted in several months of exciting announcements. Following their unveiling of the ID Crozz electric concept at the beginning of this year, Volkswagen has officially given American drivers a first look at the newly-christened ID.4 electric SUV.

The ID.4 electric SUV comes to America

While exciting, the news of the ID.4 electric SUV’s arrival in America isn’t exactly surprising. Since its unveiling, the vehicle was expected to make its way to the U.S. sooner rather than later. The biggest news comes in the form of images – depicting the new car in camouflage mode – and the announcement of its new name. The ID Crozz will officially be known as the ID.4 in America, and is expected to launch sometime after its European debut later this year.

The arrival of the ID.4 will see the end of stateside production for several other VW EVs, and the ID.3 hatchback will remain in Europe in favor of importing the ID.4.

That certainly is a lot of blue…

Photo: Volkswagen

The ID.4 electric SUV is just the beginning of Volkswagen’s ambitious EV plans. The design of the vehicle’s MEB platform will be the basis for a whole family of VW EVs. The new ID line of carbon-neutral vehicles is set to help the company achieve its ambitious goal of putting 1.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2025. As far as American roads go, the ID.4 will be the beginning of hitting that goal. Rumor has it that drivers can expect the ID.4 to run roughly 310 miles per battery charge. However, exact numbers won’t be available until the EPA conducts its tests after the vehicle’s U.S. launch.

Stay tuned for more information and new images as the wait for the ID.4 electric SUV nears its end!